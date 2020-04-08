Tesco Hunters Chicken Cooking Sauce 500G

- Energy354kJ 84kcal4%
- Fat0.3g0%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars13.1g15%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 283kJ / 67kcal
Product Description
- Tomato and paprika smoke flavour sauce.
- SWEET & SMOKY Our cooks blend tomatoes with paprika for a deep, tangy flavour.
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Partially Reconstituted Tomato Purée (71%) [Water, Tomato Purée], Water, Sugar Cane, Molasses, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Modified Maize Starch, Soy Sauce (0.8%) [Water, Soya Bean, Spirit Vinegar, Salt], Garlic Purée, Onion Powder, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Malted Barley Extract, Paprika, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Chilli Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.
Net Contents
500g e
