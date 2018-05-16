By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Four Smoked Scottish Salmon Gateau Slices 400g Serves 4

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 10.00
£2.50/100g

New

One slice
  • Energy901kJ 216kcal
    11%
  • Fat13.6g
    19%
  • Saturates5.8g
    29%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 901kJ / 216kcal

Product Description

  • Full fat soft cheese with lemon and dill, smoked Scottish salmon (Salmo salar) slices, crêpes garnished with full fat soft cheese with lemon, dill and cracked black pepper.
  • This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. This savoury ‘cake’ has tender beech and oak smoked Scottish salmon layered between crêpes with a lemon and dill cream cheese and mascarpone filling. Hand garnished with cracked black pepper. Serves 4 Our Tesco Finest Scottish salmon is RSPCA Assured so we know the fish are farmed responsibly. It's smoked by experts, who use time honoured methods to give it a succulent texture and rich aromatic flavour. First they cure the salmon with a blend of salt and sugar. It's gently smoked over smouldering beech and oak, and left to mature for over 24 hours. This tender smoked Scottish salmon is then layered with crêpes, lemon and dill cream cheese and mascarpone. Hand garnished with cracked black pepper. The salmon in this product comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme. For information go to www.rspcaassured.org.uk.
  • Our Tesco Finest Scottish salmon is RSPCA Assured so we know the fish are farmed responsibly. It's smoked by experts, who use time honoured methods to give it a succulent texture and rich aromatic flavour. First they cure the salmon with a blend of salt and sugar. It's gently smoked over smouldering beech and oak, and left to mature for over 24 hours. This tender smoked Scottish salmon is then layered with crêpes, lemon and dill cream cheese and mascarpone. Hand garnished with cracked black pepper.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Smoked Salmon (31%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt, Sugar], Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Seasoned Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese [Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Sea Salt], Wheat Flour, Single Cream (Milk), Egg, Sunflower Oil, Dried Whole Milk, Fish Gelatine, Dextrose, Cornflour, Dill, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Thickener (Guar Gum), Black Pepper, Lemon Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Packed in Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • This product is ready to eat. Serve straight from the refrigerator.

     

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g (2 x 200g e)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne slice (100g)One slice (100g)
Energy901kJ / 216kcal901kJ / 216kcal
Fat13.6g13.6g
Saturates5.8g5.8g
Carbohydrate13.0g13.0g
Sugars3.1g3.1g
Fibre0.9g0.9g
Protein10.0g10.0g
Salt1.1g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

