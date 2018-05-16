Tesco Finest Four Smoked Scottish Salmon Gateau Slices 400g Serves 4
New
- Energy901kJ 216kcal11%
- Fat13.6g19%
- Saturates5.8g29%
- Sugars3.1g3%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 901kJ / 216kcal
Product Description
- Full fat soft cheese with lemon and dill, smoked Scottish salmon (Salmo salar) slices, crêpes garnished with full fat soft cheese with lemon, dill and cracked black pepper.
- This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. This savoury ‘cake’ has tender beech and oak smoked Scottish salmon layered between crêpes with a lemon and dill cream cheese and mascarpone filling. Hand garnished with cracked black pepper. Serves 4 Our Tesco Finest Scottish salmon is RSPCA Assured so we know the fish are farmed responsibly. It's smoked by experts, who use time honoured methods to give it a succulent texture and rich aromatic flavour. First they cure the salmon with a blend of salt and sugar. It's gently smoked over smouldering beech and oak, and left to mature for over 24 hours. This tender smoked Scottish salmon is then layered with crêpes, lemon and dill cream cheese and mascarpone. Hand garnished with cracked black pepper. The salmon in this product comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme. For information go to www.rspcaassured.org.uk.
- Our Tesco Finest Scottish salmon is RSPCA Assured so we know the fish are farmed responsibly. It's smoked by experts, who use time honoured methods to give it a succulent texture and rich aromatic flavour. First they cure the salmon with a blend of salt and sugar. It's gently smoked over smouldering beech and oak, and left to mature for over 24 hours. This tender smoked Scottish salmon is then layered with crêpes, lemon and dill cream cheese and mascarpone. Hand garnished with cracked black pepper.
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Smoked Salmon (31%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt, Sugar], Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Seasoned Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese [Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Sea Salt], Wheat Flour, Single Cream (Milk), Egg, Sunflower Oil, Dried Whole Milk, Fish Gelatine, Dextrose, Cornflour, Dill, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Thickener (Guar Gum), Black Pepper, Lemon Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Packed in Scotland
Preparation and Usage
This product is ready to eat. Serve straight from the refrigerator.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g (2 x 200g e)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|One slice (100g)
|One slice (100g)
|Energy
|901kJ / 216kcal
|901kJ / 216kcal
|Fat
|13.6g
|13.6g
|Saturates
|5.8g
|5.8g
|Carbohydrate
|13.0g
|13.0g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|3.1g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.9g
|Protein
|10.0g
|10.0g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019