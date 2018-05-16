Ben & Jerry's Vanilla Ice Cream Chocolate Waffle Cone Salted Caramel 465Ml
Product Description
- Vanilla dairy ice cream with chocolatey coated waffle cone pieces (8%) & a salted caramel swirl (8%)
- Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
- Free grazing with caring dairy
- A Ben & Jerry's Initiative
- Ben & Jerry's Cone Together ice cream - for a more welcoming world. When we come together, we can make the world a much sweeter place. We can stand proudly in solidarity with those who believe that all people have rights, no exceptions, and that refugees are welcome. The truth is, too many of our leaders worldwide actively deny people seeking asylum and refugees the rights and recognition that all of us need and deserve. Lives are being wasted, communities damaged and families separated - and it's a choice our leaders don't have to keep making. Instead, the leaders we elect to represent us can rewrite the rules to enable people to participate in our communities and raise their families in safety. They can choose real leadership that fosters a climate of inclusion, where all people are treated with respect - no matter where they come from. By coming together to demand better, we stand up for the rights of all, no exceptions. Together we can call on our leaders to honour the rights of refugees and people seeking asylum. Join us and support a more welcoming world at benjerry.com/refugees. A portion of the proceeds from each Ben & Jerry's Cone Together delicious vanilla frozen dessert will go towards our partner NGOs across Europe that are working for change.
- Vanilla ice cream crammed with delicious chocolatey covered waffle cone pieces & a salted caramel swirl
- Ben & Jerry's has launched Cone Together as a platform to call on our world leaders to protect & advance the rights of refugees & people seeking asylum
- Ben & Jerry's Cone Together ice cream tub
- Includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar and vanilla
- Ben & Jerry's ice cream comes in responsibly sourced packaging
- Kosher & Halal certified
- Pack size: 465ML
Information
Ingredients
Cream (Milk) (29%), Water, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Free Range Egg Yolk, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Butter (Milk), Vanilla Extract, Cocoa Mass, Salt, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Pectin, Carrageenan), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Powder, Lactose (Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 19%
Allergy Information
- May contain: Almond, Hazelnut and Walnut
Storage
Store at -18°C. Best before end: see bottom of container.
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Unilever House,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7GR.
Return to
- Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
- Free Post ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Phone: 0800 169 6123
- www.benjerry.co.uk
- Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
- Cone Phone: 1850 882 301
- www.benjerry.ie
Net Contents
465ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100ml = 2 x scoop**
|%* Per 2 x scoop**
|Energy
|1086 kJ
|912 kJ
|-
|257 kcal
|216 kcal
|11%
|Fat
|15 g
|12 g
|17%
|of which saturates
|9,4 g
|7,9 g
|40%
|Carbohydrate
|27 g
|23 g
|9%
|of which sugars
|25 g
|21 g
|23%
|Protein
|4,1 g
|3,5 g
|7%
|Salt
|0,31 g
|0,26 g
|4%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**2x scoop = 100ml = 84g, 465ml/391g = 4,5 x (2x scoop)
|-
|-
|-
