Lindt Master Chocolatier Collection 320G

4.8(25)Write a review
image 1 of Lindt Master Chocolatier Collection 320G
£ 13.00
£4.07/100g
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • 31 assorted fine milk, dark and white chocolates.
  • The Lindt Difference
  • Passion for chocolate at Every Step
  • Finest Cocoa - Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program, Roasting & Grinding, Lindt Invention Conching, Best Ingredients, Finishing with Perfection
  • From Bean to Bar
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • A gourmet selection of 11 delicious chocolate recipes, crafted with passion by the Lindt Master Chocolatier
  • Almond & Orange Delight*, Dark Chocolate Mousse, Orange Heart, Milk Chocolate Spiral, Chocolate Delight, Almond & Hazelnut Soft Nougat, Soft Nougat with Hazelnut pieces, Almond & Gianduja Square, Caramel, Crunchy Chocolate Drop, Crunchy Hazelnut Gianduja
  • *contains alcohol.
  • Driven by the passion of the Master Chocolatiers, Lindt has been creating some of the world's finest chocolates since 1845. This special gift contains an exquisite collection of luxury chocolates that will delight even the most discerning chocolate connoisseur. With an irresistible array of textures and flavours to please every palate, this is the ultimate in beautifully crafted chocolate indulgence.
  • A joy to give, a delight to receive...
  • Almond & Orange Delight - contains alcohol
  • Green Dot
  • Pack size: 320G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Almonds, Hazelnuts, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Coconut Fat, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Dextrose, Invert Sugar Syrup, Whole Milk, Wheat Flour, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya and Sunflower Lecithin), Cream Powder, Glucose-Fructose-Syrup, Lemon Peel, Orange Peel, Flavourings, Alcohol, Humectant (Sorbitol, Invertase), Salt, Orange Juice Concentrate, Natural Orange Flavouring, Oranges, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Caramel Sugar Syurp, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidifier (Citric Acid), Barley Malt Extract, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 18% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 41% minimum, White Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 20% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in Germany

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • DE-52072 Aachen.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2262 kJ / 542 kcal
Fat 33 g
- of which saturates 18 g
Carbohydrate 53 g
- of which sugars 51 g
Protein 6.7 g
Salt 0.15 g

25 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Heaven in a Box

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

Oh my I do not think I ever tasted such gorgeous chocolates. They smell so rich and taste so creamy. I took time to savour every little bite. I couldn’t pick my favourite flavour that is near impossible. Oh they go exceptionally well with a cup or tea or even better a glass of wine [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

All gone!

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

Good selection and size for sharing or to even enjoy on your own. 15 beautiful exquisite flavours, of course, coming from Lidnt. Can’t even pick my favourite! Every single piece in the box looks very appetising that even my fingers couldn’t decide which one to pick next. All delicious! Good thing it comes in 2 per flavour else it would be a chaos as we I had to share it with my husband. It’s beautifully presented and perfect as a gift or Christmas for couples, family or to a chocolate-lover you know. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A box of wow yummy

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

Oh what a box full of yummy selection chocolates milkly and creamy, theres a good selection and a really good size box, i really enjoyed eating them i would say they are my new favorite box to ask for as a gift for sure anytime so yummy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A must for Christmas

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

Wow!!!! These are delicious. Usually I would only buy the Lindt balls but decided to try these. So glad I did. Absolutely amazing. Even let my daughters try them, which is unusual. These are a definite buy for Christmas gifts. And probably an box just for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

Had these on halloween night they were a real treat .The yummy Lindt chocolate melts in your mouth and the yummy fillings . Love the nugeat and hazel nut cup was my fav . This make a lovely gift ,it on my list . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

melts in your mouth

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

absolutely amazing collection of luxurious chocolate.every single one is made to perfection and presented in one layer box, perfect as a gift. The selection is fabulous and everyone would definitely find the one they like - as for me their all my favourites! chocolate is so smooth and melts in your mouth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious

4 stars

Review from Lindt UK

Delicious Lindt chocolates, smooth velvety texture as normal, I particularly liked the nutty/praline ones, could have done with more of these. The orange one wasn’t one of my favourites, would have been nicer with just an orange flavouring. I still prefer the round lindor chocolates as they have that melting texture in the middle [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So Yummy!

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

This collection is exactly what I’ve been searching for! Presented beautifully and offering a scrumptious selection of chocolates that put others to shame. Never before have I seen such a diverse choice of chocolates. And they were all so lovely I actually struggled to choose which one to try first and got so carried away in my enthusiasm that I accidentally ate almost all of them! Leaving only the orange one and that was only because it contained alcohol, which I don’t touch. All in all I’d buy these any day and I’d be confident they’d be received well as a gift, that’s if I didn’t eat them first! My new favourite boxed chocolates and most definitely on my Christmas wish list! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My favourite above all

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

My husband bought me these as he knows I love lindt chocs,so imagine my excitement with this box having new ones added.i can tell you the box didn't last long with the crunchy chocolate drop being my favourite hope they do a box of these alone is buy the shop. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great selection of chocolates!

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

Lindt chocolates are one of my favourites and this new selection has not disappointed me! The packaging is up to their standards as usually, I love the tasting card inside the box, let’s me choose the flavour without a need to turn the box upside down (I like to know what’s inside). The chocolates are lush, plenty of variety for different preferences. My favourite is Almond & Orange delight which surprised me as I am not a lover of fruity fillings. Absolutely delighted with this chocolate selection! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 25 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

