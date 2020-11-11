Lindt Master Chocolatier Collection 320G

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Heaven in a Box 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 8th November 2020 Oh my I do not think I ever tasted such gorgeous chocolates. They smell so rich and taste so creamy. I took time to savour every little bite. I couldn’t pick my favourite flavour that is near impossible. Oh they go exceptionally well with a cup or tea or even better a glass of wine [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

All gone! 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 8th November 2020 Good selection and size for sharing or to even enjoy on your own. 15 beautiful exquisite flavours, of course, coming from Lidnt. Can’t even pick my favourite! Every single piece in the box looks very appetising that even my fingers couldn’t decide which one to pick next. All delicious! Good thing it comes in 2 per flavour else it would be a chaos as we I had to share it with my husband. It’s beautifully presented and perfect as a gift or Christmas for couples, family or to a chocolate-lover you know. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A box of wow yummy 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 5th November 2020 Oh what a box full of yummy selection chocolates milkly and creamy, theres a good selection and a really good size box, i really enjoyed eating them i would say they are my new favorite box to ask for as a gift for sure anytime so yummy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A must for Christmas 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 5th November 2020 Wow!!!! These are delicious. Usually I would only buy the Lindt balls but decided to try these. So glad I did. Absolutely amazing. Even let my daughters try them, which is unusual. These are a definite buy for Christmas gifts. And probably an box just for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 5th November 2020 Had these on halloween night they were a real treat .The yummy Lindt chocolate melts in your mouth and the yummy fillings . Love the nugeat and hazel nut cup was my fav . This make a lovely gift ,it on my list . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

melts in your mouth 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 5th November 2020 absolutely amazing collection of luxurious chocolate.every single one is made to perfection and presented in one layer box, perfect as a gift. The selection is fabulous and everyone would definitely find the one they like - as for me their all my favourites! chocolate is so smooth and melts in your mouth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious 4 stars Review from Lindt UK 5th November 2020 Delicious Lindt chocolates, smooth velvety texture as normal, I particularly liked the nutty/praline ones, could have done with more of these. The orange one wasn’t one of my favourites, would have been nicer with just an orange flavouring. I still prefer the round lindor chocolates as they have that melting texture in the middle [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So Yummy! 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 2nd November 2020 This collection is exactly what I’ve been searching for! Presented beautifully and offering a scrumptious selection of chocolates that put others to shame. Never before have I seen such a diverse choice of chocolates. And they were all so lovely I actually struggled to choose which one to try first and got so carried away in my enthusiasm that I accidentally ate almost all of them! Leaving only the orange one and that was only because it contained alcohol, which I don’t touch. All in all I’d buy these any day and I’d be confident they’d be received well as a gift, that’s if I didn’t eat them first! My new favourite boxed chocolates and most definitely on my Christmas wish list! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My favourite above all 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 1st November 2020 My husband bought me these as he knows I love lindt chocs,so imagine my excitement with this box having new ones added.i can tell you the box didn't last long with the crunchy chocolate drop being my favourite hope they do a box of these alone is buy the shop. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]