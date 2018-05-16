By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Youngs Fishermans Pie 300g

Youngs Fishermans Pie 300g
£ 1.50
£5.00/kg
Each Pie Oven baked contains
  • Energy1304kJ 311kcal
    16%
  • Fat11.9g
    17%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars5.1g
    6%
  • Salt1.5g
    24%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 481kJ / 115kcal

Product Description

  • Pieces of Alaska pollock fillet in a cheese and chive sauce, topped with partially reconstituted mashed potato and cheddar cheese
  • Responsibly sourced fish for life®
  • Our fish for life® programme makes sure all our fish is responsibly sourced. To see how we do the right things to conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk
  • Fish fillet pieces in a creamy cheese & chive sauce, topped with mash & cheddar cheese
  • PF3452
  • Box - Recycle
  • Tray - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • 311 calories per pie
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Partially Reconstituted Dried Potato (44%), Water, Alaska Pollock (15%) (Fish), Cheddar Cheese (2%) (Milk), Cream (2%) (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Red Cheddar Cheese (2%) [Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Colour: Annatto; Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Milk Protein, Onion, Cornflour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Chives, Salt, Mustard Powder, Dextrose, Potato Starch, Flavourings, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Store at -18°C or belowDo not re-freeze once defrosted Keep frozen

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Our Fisherman's Pie is best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 190°C/ Gas 7 Cook & enjoy!
Pre-heat the oven & remove outer packaging and film lid
Cook in the middle of the oven on the baking tray for 35 mins
Serve with your favourite sides

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g oven baked containsEach pie oven baked contains
Energy 481kJ / 115kcal1304kJ / 311kcal
Fat 4.4g11.9g
(of which saturates)1.3g3.4g
Carbohydrate 12.1g32.7g
(of which sugars)1.9g5.1g
Fibre 0.8g2.2g
Protein 6.3g17.0g
Salt 0.5g1.5g
Pack contains 1 serving--

Safety information

Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

