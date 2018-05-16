Youngs Fishermans Pie 300g

- Energy1304kJ 311kcal16%
- Fat11.9g17%
- Saturates3.4g17%
- Sugars5.1g6%
- Salt1.5g24%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 481kJ / 115kcal
Product Description
- Pieces of Alaska pollock fillet in a cheese and chive sauce, topped with partially reconstituted mashed potato and cheddar cheese
- Responsibly sourced fish for life®
- Our fish for life® programme makes sure all our fish is responsibly sourced. To see how we do the right things to conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk
- Fish fillet pieces in a creamy cheese & chive sauce, topped with mash & cheddar cheese
- PF3452
- Box - Recycle
- Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- 311 calories per pie
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Partially Reconstituted Dried Potato (44%), Water, Alaska Pollock (15%) (Fish), Cheddar Cheese (2%) (Milk), Cream (2%) (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Red Cheddar Cheese (2%) [Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Colour: Annatto; Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Milk Protein, Onion, Cornflour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Chives, Salt, Mustard Powder, Dextrose, Potato Starch, Flavourings, White Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Mustard, Wheat
Storage
Store at -18°C or belowDo not re-freeze once defrosted Keep frozen
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Our Fisherman's Pie is best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 190°C/ Gas 7 Cook & enjoy!
Pre-heat the oven & remove outer packaging and film lid
Cook in the middle of the oven on the baking tray for 35 mins
Serve with your favourite sides
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Young's,
- PO Box 51,
- Grimsby,
- DN31 3TJ.
Return to
- Here to help!
- Visit us at...www.youngsseafood.co.uk for FAQ's
- Email us at...care@youngsseafood.co.uk
- Call us at...0800 496 8647 Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304
- Write to us at...
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g oven baked contains
|Each pie oven baked contains
|Energy
|481kJ / 115kcal
|1304kJ / 311kcal
|Fat
|4.4g
|11.9g
|(of which saturates)
|1.3g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|12.1g
|32.7g
|(of which sugars)
|1.9g
|5.1g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|2.2g
|Protein
|6.3g
|17.0g
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.5g
Safety information
Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
