Thai Dragon Green Curry Paste 400G

Thai Dragon Green Curry Paste 400G
£ 1.95
£0.49/100g

Product Description

  • Thai green curry paste
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Green Chilli 22%, Soybean Oil, Lemongrass, Salt, Garlic, Galangal, Shallots, Coriander Seeds, Cumin, Nutmeg, Kaffir Lime Peel, Turmeric, Kaffic Lime Leaves, Antioxidant (Alpha- Tocopherol)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Best Before End: See lidStore in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks.

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Name and address

  Packed for:
  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,

Return to

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (as sold)
Energy 1090kJ/263kcal
Fat 21g
of which saturates 3g
Carbohydrates15g
of which sugars 2g
Protein 2g
Salt 15g

