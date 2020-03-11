Gillette Mach 3 Turbo 3D Razor For Men
- Gillette Mach3 Turbo 3D motion handle provides expert precision even on contours, with the reliable shaving you’ve come to expect from Gillette. It features blades that cut hair more easily with less tug and pull (vs. Sensor 3). A mega lubrication strip glides over your skin. All Mach3 handles fit all Mach3 blades.
- Now recycle all of your blades and razor products at www.gillette.co.uk/recycle
- Gillette 3D motion razor provides expert precision even on contours
- Mach3 Turbo has three stronger-than-steel blades
- Masterfully crafted 3D motion handle adapts to the contours of your face for a close and efficient shave
- Each razor blade refill is engineered to last up to 15 comfortable shaves
- A mega lubrication strip glides over your skin
- All Mach3 handles fit all Mach3 blades
- Fits with any Mach3 razor blade refills
Information
Ingredients
PEG-180M, PEG-100, Silica, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite, BHT, Glycol
Produce of
Poland
Return to
- Procter & Gamble UK
- Weybridge
- Surrey
- KT13 0XP
- United Kingdom
- 0800 445 53 883
