Gillette Mach 3 Turbo 3D Razor For Men
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Offer

  • Gillette Mach3 Turbo 3D motion handle provides expert precision even on contours, with the reliable shaving you’ve come to expect from Gillette. It features blades that cut hair more easily with less tug and pull (vs. Sensor 3). A mega lubrication strip glides over your skin. All Mach3 handles fit all Mach3 blades.
  • Now recycle all of your blades and razor products at www.gillette.co.uk/recycle
  • Gillette 3D motion razor provides expert precision even on contours
  • Mach3 Turbo has three stronger-than-steel blades
  • Masterfully crafted 3D motion handle adapts to the contours of your face for a close and efficient shave
  • Each razor blade refill is engineered to last up to 15 comfortable shaves
  • A mega lubrication strip glides over your skin
  • All Mach3 handles fit all Mach3 blades
  • Fits with any Mach3 razor blade refills

Information

Ingredients

PEG-180M, PEG-100, Silica, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite, BHT, Glycol

Produce of

Poland

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

