London Essence Pomelo & Pink Pepper Tonic Water Bottle 500ml

Pink Pepper and Pomelo Flavour Tonic Water

The London Essence Company Pomelo and Pink Peppercorn Tonic Water has the balance of sweet, sharp pomelo fruit, and an undertone of warming pink peppercorn. Perfectly sparkling, this light and low-calorie mixer also features the traditional touch of quinine, for tonic water’s signature bitter finish. The London Essence Company Pomelo and Pink Peppercorn Tonic Water is an exemplary choice for pairing with floral and citrus gins.

The London Essence Company Estd. 1896, specialists in the art and alchemy of taste. The London Essence Company infuses contemporary beverages with the glamour and nostalgia of the old world, to effortlessly elevate any occasion. When you choose a drink from our collection, you're choosing good taste, and an intelligent union of flavours your guests are sure to notice.

"London Essence Co." is a registered trademark.

EXQUISITE TASTE AND AROMA: Our Pomelo and Pink Pepper Tonic Water is fresh and sweet with a warming spicy note. DISTILLED BOTANICAL ESSENCE: A precise balance of sweet, sharp pomelo fruit, and a warming undertone our pink peppercorn distillate. LOW IN CALORIES: With less than 20 calories per 100ml, be prepared to indulge in the perfect Tonic Water that works with any diet. NO ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS: As with the rest of our collection, our Pomelo and Pink Peppercorn Tonic Water, is sweetened naturally with fructose. ACCENTUATES THE FINEST SPIRITS: Pairs ideally with floral and citrus gins. Garnish with a grapefruit twist, pink rosebud or pink peppercorns.

Pack size: 500ML

Low in calories

Ingredients

Sparkling Water, Pure Fructose, Flavourings (Natural Flavouring, Pink Pepper Distillate, Natural Grapefruit Flavouring, Quinine), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins)

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Sparkling drink; best served chilled.

Additives