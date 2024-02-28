We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
image 1 of London Essence Pomelo & Pink Pepper Tonic Water Bottle 500ml
image 1 of London Essence Pomelo & Pink Pepper Tonic Water Bottle 500mlimage 2 of London Essence Pomelo & Pink Pepper Tonic Water Bottle 500mlimage 3 of London Essence Pomelo & Pink Pepper Tonic Water Bottle 500ml

London Essence Pomelo & Pink Pepper Tonic Water Bottle 500ml

4(3)
Write a review

£2.00

£0.40/100ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 250ml:
Energy
205kJ
48kcal
2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 82kJ/19kcal

Pink Pepper and Pomelo Flavour Tonic Water
The London Essence Company Pomelo and Pink Peppercorn Tonic Water has the balance of sweet, sharp pomelo fruit, and an undertone of warming pink peppercorn.Perfectly sparkling, this light and low-calorie mixer also features the traditional touch of quinine, for tonic water’s signature bitter finish.The London Essence Company Pomelo and Pink Peppercorn Tonic Water is an exemplary choice for pairing with floral and citrus gins.
The London Essence Company Estd. 1896, specialists in the art and alchemy of taste. The London Essence Company infuses contemporary beverages with the glamour and nostalgia of the old world, to effortlessly elevate any occasion.When you choose a drink from our collection, you're choosing good taste, and an intelligent union of flavours your guests are sure to notice.
"London Essence Co." is a registered trademark.
EXQUISITE TASTE AND AROMA: Our Pomelo and Pink Pepper Tonic Water is fresh and sweet with a warming spicy note.DISTILLED BOTANICAL ESSENCE: A precise balance of sweet, sharp pomelo fruit, and a warming undertone our pink peppercorn distillate.LOW IN CALORIES: With less than 20 calories per 100ml, be prepared to indulge in the perfect Tonic Water that works with any diet.NO ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS: As with the rest of our collection, our Pomelo and Pink Peppercorn Tonic Water, is sweetened naturally with fructose.ACCENTUATES THE FINEST SPIRITS: Pairs ideally with floral and citrus gins. Garnish with a grapefruit twist, pink rosebud or pink peppercorns.
Pack size: 500ML
Low in calories

Ingredients

Sparkling Water, Pure Fructose, Flavourings (Natural Flavouring, Pink Pepper Distillate, Natural Grapefruit Flavouring, Quinine), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins)

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Sparkling drink; best served chilled.

Additives

Free From Artificial Sweeteners

View all Tonic & Mixers

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here