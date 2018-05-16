By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Piz Buin Moisturising Sun Lotion Spf 15 200Ml

image 1 of Piz Buin Moisturising Sun Lotion Spf 15 200Ml
£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Piz Buin Moistng Sun Lotion SPF15 200ml
  • PIZ BUIN® Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF 15 Medium Protection
  • Intensely moisturises the skin leaving it feeling smooth.
  • Triple resistance: Contains advanced UVA/UVB filters. Helps to protect skin against aggressor elements like chlorine, sea and salt water. Sweat and water resistant.
  • Green Dot
  • © 2018
  • Triple resistance
  • Intense moisturisation
  • Intense absorption & non-sticky
  • UVA *** good
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

[PR-019123], Aqua, Octocrylene, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butylene Glycol, Isopropyl Isostearate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Triacontanyl PVP, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Tribehenin, Caprylyl Glycol, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Greece

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage Advice: Apply generously and evenly before sun exposure. A reduced quantity lowers the protection level significantly. Reapply frequently, especially after sweating, swimming or towelling.

Warnings

  • Avoid midday sun and staying too long in the sun even while using sunscreens. Keep babies and children out of direct sunlight.

Name and address

  • (UK) Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG,
  • UK.
  • (IRL) Johnson & Johnson,
  • Tallaght,

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

