Piz Buin Moisturising Sun Lotion Spf 15 200Ml

Product Description
- Piz Buin Moistng Sun Lotion SPF15 200ml
- PIZ BUIN® Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF 15 Medium Protection
- Intensely moisturises the skin leaving it feeling smooth.
- Triple resistance: Contains advanced UVA/UVB filters. Helps to protect skin against aggressor elements like chlorine, sea and salt water. Sweat and water resistant.
- Green Dot
- © 2018
- Triple resistance
- Intense moisturisation
- Intense absorption & non-sticky
- UVA *** good
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
[PR-019123], Aqua, Octocrylene, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butylene Glycol, Isopropyl Isostearate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Triacontanyl PVP, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Tribehenin, Caprylyl Glycol, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum
Produce of
Made in Greece
Preparation and Usage
- Usage Advice: Apply generously and evenly before sun exposure. A reduced quantity lowers the protection level significantly. Reapply frequently, especially after sweating, swimming or towelling.
Warnings
- Avoid midday sun and staying too long in the sun even while using sunscreens. Keep babies and children out of direct sunlight.
Name and address
- (UK) Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
- (IRL) Johnson & Johnson,
- Tallaght,
Return to
- (UK) Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
- Careline: 0808 238 1721
- (IRL) Johnson & Johnson,
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24.
- Careline: 1800 220044
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
Avoid midday sun and staying too long in the sun even while using sunscreens. Keep babies and children out of direct sunlight.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020