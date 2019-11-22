Nesquik All Natural Powder 168G

highly recommended
Great tasting, less sugar but kids still loved it Recyclable pack too so good for the environment
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 257 kJ
Raw Cane Sugar (62%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (36%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, Cinnamon
Store in a cool, dry place.
Makes 28 glasses
168g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml**
|Per glass**
|Reference Intake†
|%RI†
|Energy
|257 kJ
|512 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|61 kcal
|122 kcal
|2000 kcal
|6%
|Fat
|1.9g
|3.8g
|70g
|5%
|of which: saturates
|1.2g
|2.4g
|20g
|12%
|Carbohydrate
|6.9g
|13.8g
|260g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|6.7g
|13.5g
|90g
|15%
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.7g
|-
|-
|Protein
|3.9g
|7.7g
|50g
|15%
|Salt
|0.11g
|0.22g
|6.0g
|4%
|Calcium
|126mg
|253mg
|800mg
|32%
|†Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**6g Nesquik® + 200ml semi-skimmed milk; used as basis for per 100ml
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Makes 28 glasses
|-
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019