Nesquik All Natural Powder 168G

£ 1.90
£1.14/100g
Each glass** contains:
  • Energy512 kJ 122 kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.8g
    5%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars13.5g
    15%
  • Salt0.22g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 257 kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate flavoured mix with natural cocoa and raw cane sugar for milk
  • Enjoy Nesquik® ALL NATURAL*? Why not also try Nesquik® Strawberry or Banana?
  • Chocolate flavoured mix with natural cocoa and raw cane sugar for milk.
  • Why not try and enjoy the unique flavour of Nesquik® ALL NATURAL* Chocolate Powder.
  • Made from just 5 simple natural ingredients including natural raw cane sugar, Nesquik® ALL NATURAL* contains absolutely no artificial flavourings or sweeteners
  • Nesquik® ALL NATURAL* still has the chocolatey taste that kids love, with cocoa ethically and sustainably sourced from West Africa as part of the NESTLE COCOA PLAN
  • And great news, the paper packaging is fully recyclable and plastic-free
  • ALL NATURAL*
  • * Made from Natural Ingredients
  • Established back in 1948, Nesquik® milkshake powder also comes in 4 tasty flavours: Chocolate, Strawberry, Banana and Hot Chocolate.
  • Made from just 5 simple ingredients
  • The chocolatey taste that kids love
  • Fully recyclable paper packaging
  • Absolutely no artificial flavourings or sweeteners
  • Pack size: 168g

Information

Ingredients

Raw Cane Sugar (62%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (36%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, Cinnamon

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy your mornings with All Natural ingredients...
  • Take 2tsp (6g) of Nesquik and 200ml of cold semi-skimmed milk.
  • Stir to create a paste with some of the milk.
  • Stir in the remaining milk and enjoy.

Number of uses

Makes 28 glasses

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Net Contents

168g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml**Per glass**Reference Intake†%RI†
Energy257 kJ512 kJ8400 kJ
-61 kcal122 kcal2000 kcal6%
Fat1.9g3.8g70g5%
of which: saturates1.2g2.4g20g12%
Carbohydrate6.9g13.8g260g5%
of which: sugars6.7g13.5g90g15%
Fibre0.4g0.7g--
Protein3.9g7.7g50g15%
Salt0.11g0.22g6.0g4%
Calcium126mg253mg800mg32%
†Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**6g Nesquik® + 200ml semi-skimmed milk; used as basis for per 100ml----
Makes 28 glasses----

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

highly recommended

5 stars

Great tasting, less sugar but kids still loved it Recyclable pack too so good for the environment

