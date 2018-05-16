Tesco 70 Pork Cocktail Sausages 595g

- Energy429kJ 103kcal5%
- Fat6.3g9%
- Saturates2.3g12%
- Sugars0.8g1%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1010kJ / 242kcal
Product Description
- Oven baked pork cocktail sausages.
- Oven Baked Carefully seasoned with spices for a full flavoured sausage.
- Pack size: 595G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (61%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Mace, Nutmeg, Sage Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Mace Extract, Cayenne Pepper Extract, Ginger Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4-6 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
14 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
595g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|5 sausages (42g)
|Energy
|1010kJ / 242kcal
|429kJ / 103kcal
|Fat
|14.7g
|6.3g
|Saturates
|5.3g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|14.7g
|6.2g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.3g
|Protein
|12.3g
|5.2g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
