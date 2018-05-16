By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 70 Pork Cocktail Sausages 595g

Tesco 70 Pork Cocktail Sausages 595g
£ 3.00
£0.50/100g
5 sausages
  • Energy429kJ 103kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1010kJ / 242kcal

Product Description

  • Oven baked pork cocktail sausages.
  • Oven Baked Carefully seasoned with spices for a full flavoured sausage.
  • Pack size: 595G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (61%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Mace, Nutmeg, Sage Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Mace Extract, Cayenne Pepper Extract, Ginger Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4-6 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

14 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

595g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g5 sausages (42g)
Energy1010kJ / 242kcal429kJ / 103kcal
Fat14.7g6.3g
Saturates5.3g2.3g
Carbohydrate14.7g6.2g
Sugars1.8g0.8g
Fibre0.8g0.3g
Protein12.3g5.2g
Salt1.6g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

