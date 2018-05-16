Product Description
- DERMA V10 STYLING WAX 50ML
- Slick finish
- Strong hold - 3
- For a defined and controlled look
- Against animal testing
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
Petrolatum, Paraffin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Parfum, Limonene, Citronellol, Citral, Linalool
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply to dry or slightly damp hair. Work a small amount between your fingers and apply through the hair using your fingertips. Style as desired.
Warnings
- CAUTION: Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse well with water immediately. Keep out of reach of children.
Name and address
- Healthpoint Ltd,
- England,
- FY2 0JN.
Return to
Net Contents
50ml ℮
Safety information
