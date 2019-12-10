Tesco Finest Christmas Fruit Cake 1.3kg Serves 20
New
- Energy1009kJ 239kcal12%
- Fat4.9g7%
- Saturates2.5g13%
- Sugars37.8g42%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1552kJ / 368kcal
Product Description
- Rich fruit cake with glacé cherries, infused with Cognac and brandy. Covered with marzipan, white icing and edible decorations
- A true Christmas classic, this rich fruit cake is packed with a juicy mix of vine fruits infused in Cognac and covered in the traditional layers of sweet marzipan and snowy white icing. Finished with elegant icing snowflakes and glittery silver shimmer, this makes a stunning cake for any festive occasion. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
- A true Christmas classic, this rich fruit cake is packed with a juicy mix of vine fruits infused in Cognac and covered in the traditional layers of sweet marzipan and snowy white icing. Finished with elegant icing snowflakes and glittery silver shimmer, this makes a stunning cake for any festive occasion.
- Pack size: 1.3kg
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sultanas (21%), Marzipan (17%) [Sugar, Almonds, Water, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Glucose Syrup, Pasteurised Whole Egg, Glacé Cherries (4.5%) [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Butter (Milk), Brown Sugar, Raisins (3.5%), Cognac (2.5%), Glacé Mixed Citrus Peel (2%) [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Lemon Peel, Sugar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Water, Brandy (2%), Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Almonds, Hazelnut, Barley Malt Extract, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Cassia, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Mixed Spices, Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Wheat Flour, Dried Egg White, Emulsifiers (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Acacia Gum), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Citric Acid.
Allergy Information
- May contain soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in Poland
Number of uses
20 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones and stalks, some may remain.This product may occasionally contain small fragments of nut shell.
Recycling info
Base. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1.3kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/20 of cake (65g)
|Energy
|1552kJ / 368kcal
|1009kJ / 239kcal
|Fat
|7.6g
|4.9g
|Saturates
|3.8g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|69.3g
|45.0g
|Sugars
|58.2g
|37.8g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|1.9g
|Protein
|4.1g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones and stalks, some may remain.This product may occasionally contain small fragments of nut shell.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019