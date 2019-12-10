By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Christmas Fruit Cake 1.3kg Serves 20

Tesco Finest Christmas Fruit Cake 1.3kg Serves 20

£ 14.00
£1.08/100g

New

1/20 of a cake
  • Energy1009kJ 239kcal
    12%
  • Fat4.9g
    7%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars37.8g
    42%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1552kJ / 368kcal

Product Description

  • Rich fruit cake with glacé cherries, infused with Cognac and brandy. Covered with marzipan, white icing and edible decorations
  • A true Christmas classic, this rich fruit cake is packed with a juicy mix of vine fruits infused in Cognac and covered in the traditional layers of sweet marzipan and snowy white icing. Finished with elegant icing snowflakes and glittery silver shimmer, this makes a stunning cake for any festive occasion. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
  • Pack size: 1.3kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sultanas (21%), Marzipan (17%) [Sugar, Almonds, Water, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Glucose Syrup, Pasteurised Whole Egg, Glacé Cherries (4.5%) [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Butter (Milk), Brown Sugar, Raisins (3.5%), Cognac (2.5%), Glacé Mixed Citrus Peel (2%) [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Lemon Peel, Sugar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Water, Brandy (2%), Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Almonds, Hazelnut, Barley Malt Extract, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Cassia, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Mixed Spices, Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Wheat Flour, Dried Egg White, Emulsifiers (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Acacia Gum), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Citric Acid.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Number of uses

20 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones and stalks, some may remain.This product may occasionally contain small fragments of nut shell.

Recycling info

Base. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.3kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/20 of cake (65g)
Energy1552kJ / 368kcal1009kJ / 239kcal
Fat7.6g4.9g
Saturates3.8g2.5g
Carbohydrate69.3g45.0g
Sugars58.2g37.8g
Fibre3.0g1.9g
Protein4.1g2.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones and stalks, some may remain.This product may occasionally contain small fragments of nut shell.

