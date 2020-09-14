By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Organix Barbeque Gruffalo Claws 4X15g

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Organix Barbeque Gruffalo Claws 4X15g
£ 2.00
£33.34/kg

Product Description

  • Baked corn snack coated with apple, tomato, spices and onion
  • Find us at www.organix.com
  • Join us for lots of tips, advice and recipes for every stage. www.organix.com
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Twitter
  • www.fruffalo.com
  • Our Barbecue Gruffalo claws are made from baked corn and coated with apple, tomato, spices and onion. They make the perfect toddler snack.
  • Made from corn, with no added salt, we simply bake them so they're crunchy, munchy and deliciously tasty, the perfect toddler snack for little monsters!
  • Fuel their wonder.
  • Delicious puffs to explore and inspire imaginative play
  • Have you tried our Gruffalo Biscuits?
  • Why not try?
  • Organix Apple & Orange Soft Oaty Bars
  • Organix Cocoa & Vanilla Gruffalo Biscuits
  • We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good baby and toddler snacks and food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
  • EU Organic - NL-BIO-01, EU/non-EU agriculture
  • Not Yet Recycled
  • Organix & No Junk Promise are Registered Trade Marks of Organix Brands Ltd.
  • The Gruffalo © 1999
  • Julia Donaldson & Axel Scheffler.
  • The Gruffalo word mark and logo are trade marks of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler and used under licence.
  • Licensed by Magic Light Pictures Ltd.
  • Snack time
  • No junk promise
  • Suitable from 12+ months
  • I'm organic
  • Gluten free
  • Baked not fried
  • No added salt or sugar
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 60G
  • No added salt or sugar

Information

Ingredients

Corn 78.0%, Sunflower Oil 11.0%, Apple Powder (contains Rice Flour) 6.5%, Tomato Powder 1.9%, Smoked Paprika Powder 1.7%, Onion Powder (contains Rice Flour) 0.6%, Cinnamon Powder 0.3%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Clove Powder <0.1%, Total 100%, *Thiamin (Vitamin B1) has no Organic certification

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made under organic standards in the Netherlands

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • SAFETY ADVICE: for little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.
  • IMPORTANT INFORMATION:
  • The real ingredients in our claws may stain so prepare for mess!

Name and address

  • Made exclusively for:
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Return to

  • We're here to help:
  • 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost, Organix.
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

4 x 15g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper portion (1/2 a bag)
Energy 1811kJ/430kcal136kJ/32kcal
Fat 13g1.0g
of which saturates 1.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 68g5.1g
of which sugars 6.0g<0.5g
Fibre 4.8g<0.5g
Protein 8.1g0.6g
Sodium <0.01g<0.01g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g
Thiamin (vitamin B1) 0.60mg<0.045mg
Contains naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

View more safety information

SAFETY ADVICE: for little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food. IMPORTANT INFORMATION: The real ingredients in our claws may stain so prepare for mess!

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

My 20 month old likes them. They actually have som

5 stars

My 20 month old likes them. They actually have some flavour, unlike a lot of kids crisps.

Usually bought next

Organix Cheese & Onion Gruffalo Claws 4X15g

£ 2.00
£33.34/kg

Organix Mini Gingerbread Men 5X25g

£ 2.30
£18.40/kg
Clubcard Price

Kiddylicious Veggie Straws Multipack 4X12g

£ 2.30
£4.80/100g
Clubcard Price

Peppa Pig Mini Snack Raisins 9X14g

£ 1.00
£7.94/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here