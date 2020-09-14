Organix Barbeque Gruffalo Claws 4X15g

My 20 month old likes them. They actually have som
My 20 month old likes them. They actually have some flavour, unlike a lot of kids crisps.
Corn 78.0%, Sunflower Oil 11.0%, Apple Powder (contains Rice Flour) 6.5%, Tomato Powder 1.9%, Smoked Paprika Powder 1.7%, Onion Powder (contains Rice Flour) 0.6%, Cinnamon Powder 0.3%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Clove Powder <0.1%, Total 100%, *Thiamin (Vitamin B1) has no Organic certification
Store in a cool dry place.
Made under organic standards in the Netherlands
12 Months
4 x 15g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per portion (1/2 a bag)
|Energy
|1811kJ/430kcal
|136kJ/32kcal
|Fat
|13g
|1.0g
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|68g
|5.1g
|of which sugars
|6.0g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|4.8g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|8.1g
|0.6g
|Sodium
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Thiamin (vitamin B1)
|0.60mg
|<0.045mg
|Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
SAFETY ADVICE: for little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food. IMPORTANT INFORMATION: The real ingredients in our claws may stain so prepare for mess!
