London Essence Original Indian Tonic Water 500Ml

Tonic Water

The London Essence Company Original Indian Tonic is beautifully versatile, with a refreshing citrus forward profile. The addition of our distilled juniper essence delivers a gently bitter finish and is suitable for those who are seeking a more approachable tonic water. Juniper berries are steeped prior to distillation to create our unique essence, and are combined with a variety of citrus notes, including aromatic calamansi, for an almost tropical edge. This unique blend results in our most versatile tonic, aided by a delicate level of sweetness, to allow the notes of your spirit to shine through. The London Essence Company Original Indian Tonic is an exemplary choice for pairing with premium gin or try with a dark rum.

The London Essence Company Estd. 1896, specialists in the art and alchemy of taste. The London Essence Company infuses contemporary beverages with the glamour and nostalgia of the old world, to effortlessly elevate any occasion. When you choose a drink from our collection, you're choosing good taste, and an intelligent union of flavours your guests are sure to notice.

"London Essence Co." is a registered trademark.

EXQUISITE TASTE AND AROMA: Lemon peel extract and cold pressed lime oils combined with aromatic calamansi to deliver a unique citrus note, layered with a hint of chinotto and a distilled juniper essence to deliver a pleasantly bitter tonic finish. DISTILLED BOTANICAL ESSENCE: Juniper berries are steeped prior to distillation to create The London Essence Company unique essence, and are combined with a variety of citrus notes, including aromatic calamansi, for an almost tropical edge. LOW IN CALORIES: With less than 20 calories per 100ml, be prepared to indulge in the perfect Bitter Tonic that works with any diet. NO ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS: As with the rest of our collection, our tonic water is sweetened naturally with fructose.

Pack size: 500ML

Low in calories

Ingredients

Sparkling Water, Pure Fructose, Flavourings (Natural Citrus Flavourings, Natural Flavouring, Juniper Distillate, Quinine), Acid (Citric Acid)

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Sparkling drink; best served chilled.

