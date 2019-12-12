Bottlegreen Light Elderflower Raspberry Infusions 750Ml
Product Description
- Reduced calorie sparkling drink made with Cotswold spring water, raspberry juice from concentrate and elderflowers.
- Light* infusions
- *contains at least 30% less calories than other regular elderflower based drinks.
- Refreshingly flavoursome & delicately light low calorie soft drink.
- Bottlegreen light infusions are a range of beautifully refreshing and delicately light soft drinks designed to enhance flavour while delivering a crisp taste experience.
- Liquid colour may vary due to using only natural ingredients.
- Only 17 Kcal (71kJ) per 100ml
- Free from artificial colours, flavourings, sweeteners and preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 750ml
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Cotswold Spring Water, Raspberry Juice from Concentrate (1.9%), Sugar, Elderflowers, Glucose Syrup, Fructose, Aronia Juice from Concentrate, Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings
Storage
Store upright in a cool place, out of direct sunlight. Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days.Best before end: See neck of bottle.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Warnings
- Contents under pressure, open with care pointing away from face.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy kJ/kcal
|71kJ/17kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.1g
|of which sugars
|3.3g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.04g
Safety information
Contents under pressure, open with care pointing away from face.
