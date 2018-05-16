By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Duda Hunters Sausage 250G

Duda Hunters Sausage 250G

Product Description

  • Smoked, roasted & dried, medium minced pork sausage.
  • 100 g of product produced from 137 g of pork meat.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Pork Meat, Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Dried Vegetables, Spices, Spices Extracts, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Edible Pork Casing

Allergy Information

  • This product may contain: Soybeans, Eggs, Milk (with Lactose), Peanuts, Celery, Mustard & Sesame Seeds

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0°C - +5°C.Once opened consume within 2 days and by use by date.

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to eat. Eat cold.
  • The salty white coating is natural process and has no negative impact on the quality of the product.

Name and address

  • Zakłady Mięsne Silesia S.A.,
  • 40-084 Katowice,
  • ul. Opolska 22.
  • Zakład Produkcyjny,
  • 41-203 Sosnowiec,
  • ul. Baczyńskiego 165.

  • www.duda.pl

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g of product:
Energy:1420 kJ / 342 kcal
Fat 27 g
of which saturates 11 g
Carbohydrate 1,4 g
of which sugars 0,8 g
Protein 23 g
Salt 2,2 g

