Princes Mixed Berries In Light Syrup 290G

Write a review
Princes Mixed Berries In Light Syrup 290G
£ 1.00
£3.45/kg

New

Product Description

  • Mixed Berries in Light Syrup
  • Need tasty and easy recipes? You'll find them at princes.co.uk
  • Caring about taste, quality and families since 1900.
  • Great for baking & creating
  • Real fruit - no mess, ready to eat and tasty
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 290g

Information

Ingredients

Fruit (in varying proportions: Cherries, Blackcurrants, Blackberries, Strawberries, Blueberries), Water, Sugar

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Anything left? Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Enjoy within 3 days. Best Before End: See can end

Preparation and Usage

  • Princes Mixed Berries are great for baking & creating a delicious mixed berries mousse.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • WARNING: THIS PRODUCT MAY CONTAIN CHERRY STONES

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • Write to us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • princes.co.uk

Drained weight

110g

Net Contents

290g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 can serving
Energy 240kJ345kJ
-57kcal82kcal
Fat 0.3g0.4g
Of which saturates <0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate 12.1g17.5g
Of which sugars 11.2g16.2g
Fibre 1.8g2.6g
Protein 0.5g0.7g
Salt 0.02g0.03g
This pack contains 2 servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: THIS PRODUCT MAY CONTAIN CHERRY STONES

