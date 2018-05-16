Product Description
- P20 Suncare For Kids SPF50+ 100ML
- About P20
- Since 1979, the scientists and suncare experts behind P20 have devoted themselves to a single purpose: developing category leading sunscreens for the entire family. Sunscreens that feature a unique combination of high efficacy, long-lasting durability and water resistance. The aim is protection without compromise. The result is P20 - seriously reliable suncare.
- P20 Suncare for Kids offers category leading suncare with up to 10 hours protection as well as up to 3 hours water resistance - giving your children the sun care they deserve, and piece of mind for you. P20 Kids has been specifically developed for children's sun-sensitive skin with a gentle cream formula that contains no added fragrance, is dermatologist tested and allergy certified. It provides superior rated UVA protection with a 50+ SPF. If you are looking for suncare without compromise - then choose P20 Suncare for Kids.
- Protects up to 10 hours and up to 3 hours in the water
- Specifically for children
- Dermatologist-tested
- For sun-sensitive skin
- Hypoallergenic
- No added fragrances
- Gentle cream formula
- UVA **** Superior
- Allergy certified
- Specialists since 1979
- Formulated to protect longer
- UVA-PF above 50
- UVB/SPF 50+ very high protection
- Very water resistant
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butyloctyl Salicylate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Dibutyl Adipate, Phenoxyethyl Caprylate, Canola Oil, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Silica, Glycerin, Methylene Bis-Benzotriazolyl Tetramethylbutylphenol (Nano), Hydrogenated Ethylhexyl Olivate, Tris-Biphenyl Triazine (Nano), Cetearyl Alcohol, VP/Acrylates/ Lauryl Methacrylate Copolymer, Ethylhexylglycerin, Acrylates/C12-22 Alkyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Decyl Glucoside, Hydrogenated Olive Oil Unsaponifiables, Xylitylglucoside, Caprylyl Glycol, Anhydroxylitol, Disodium EDTA, Benzoic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol, Butylene Glycol, Disodium Phosphate, Pentylene Glycol, Xylitol, Glucose, Phenoxyethanol, Dehydroacetic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid
Storage
Keep away from direct sunlightSee bottom of the box
Produce of
Made in Denmark
Preparation and Usage
- See inside the pack for directions for use.
Name and address
Return to
- www.p20.com
Net Contents
100ml ℮
