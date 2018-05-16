By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Grace Sweet Chilli Plantain Chips Salted 85G

Grace Sweet Chilli Plantain Chips Salted 85G
Product Description

  • Sweet Chilli Flavour Plantain Chips, with Sugar and Sweetener
  • In tropical countries where plantains are cultivated they find many diverse uses. Whilst the ripe plantain is eaten fresh as a fruit, it may also be fried to form chips. Their natural sweetness makes them popular snack throughout the Caribbean.
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

Green Plantain (74%), Non-Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Palm Olein), Sweet Chilli Flavouring Mix (5%) (Sugar, Maltodextrin, Salt, Acid: Citric Acid, Anticaking Agent: E341 & E551, Chilli, Colour: Paprika Extract and Turmeric Extract, Sweetener: E960)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Once opened, keep in closed container and consume within 3 daysBest Before Date: See Back of Packet

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1989kJ /475kcal
Fat 21g
Of which Saturates 11g
Carbohydrate 64g
Of which Sugars 4.0g
Fibre 7.0g
Protein 4.0g
Salt 0.4g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

