Lynx Gold Bodywash 250Ml

- Lynx Gold Shower Gel is a body wash for men that leaves your skin feeling revitalized and refined. Its fragrance of Oud Wood and Fresh Vanilla transforms your daily shower from "Just OK" to "Oh yeah!". For best results when using Lynx Gold body wash, simply squeeze it out, lather on your body and rinse off. Be clean and smell great all day long. Kick-start your day with the Lynx Gold range, including a shower gel, body spray, antiperspirant, shower foam and a daily fragrance for all-round freshness. Feel fresh, clean and smell great throughout the day with our shower gel. This dermatologically tested body wash also comes in a 500 ml shower gel pack so you can get even more freshness. Why not also try our Lynx Daily Fragrance – an everyday fragrance for men with a sophisticated scent? Use daily by spraying on neck and wrists and refresh your style. Find out more by following Lynx on Instagram and don't forget to take a look at our website and YouTube channel. At Lynx, we believe that a great day starts with a great shower. And there’s no greater shower than a Lynx shower. You might not conquer the world after it, but you’ll sure feel like you can. Actually, you might just give it a try. Whatever you decide, remember that Lynx is always on your side.
- Lynx Gold Body Wash leaves you feeling refreshed
- Our body wash leaves you smelling great
- Enjoy the fragrance of oud wood and fresh vanilla - this shower gel for men will transform your daily shower
- Lynx body wash for men has been dermatologically tested
- Our men's shower gel leaves your body feeling refined and your skin feeling cleansed
- Try other products from the Lynx range, including the body spray, roll on, and antiperspirant
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (A)/Sodium C12-13 Pareth Sulfate (B), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, PPG-6, Caramel, Disodium EDTA, Maltodextrin, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Squeeze out gel. Lather on body. Rinse off. Be clean. Smell great.
Warnings
- Caution: If shower gel gets in your eyes, rinse them with warm water. Avoid eyes and other sensitive areas.
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
250 ℮
250 ℮
Safety information
