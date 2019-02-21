Fiovana Cordial Mango Passion Fruit & Goji Berry 500Ml

Product Description
- Mango, Passion Fruit & Goji Berry Superfruit Cordial
- Want Fiovana delivered to your door?
- Try a subscription box for £1 by using code MPG18 at fiovanadrinks.co.uk/try
- Water. Necessary but unexciting. Like changing your bedsheets or attending a mandatory meeting about workplace health and safety. But it doesn't have to be that way. We started Fiovana to change the way we drink water. By using the best ingredients that nature has to offer, we make water taste great without adding sugar or anything artificial. But that's enough procrastinating. Those bedsheets aren't going to change themselves.
- Made from water, fruit juices from concentrate (apple, passion fruit), natural flavours, Alphonso mango puree, goji concentrate, citric acid, steviol glycosides.
- No added sugar, nothing artificial
- Pack size: 500ml
- No added sugar
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place. Like Scandinavia. Once open, keep in the fridge and drink within 2 weeks.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well and dilute one part cordial to six parts water.
Number of uses
Each bottle makes 14 drinks
Name and address
- Fiovana Drinks,
- 4 Broadway Court,
- London,
- SW19 1RG.
Return to
- Fiovana Drinks,
- 4 Broadway Court,
- London,
- SW19 1RG.
- fiovanadrinks.co.uk
- 020 8944 0603
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml diluted one part cordial to six parts water:
|Calories
|8
|Carbs
|1.6g
|Sugar
|1.5g
|Zero fat, salt, fibre and saturates
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019