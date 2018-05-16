By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kettle Crisps Vegan Sheese & Red Onion 135G

Kettle Crisps Vegan Sheese & Red Onion 135G
£ 1.99
£1.48/100g
This 30g serving contains:
  • Energy644 kJ 154 kcal
    8%
  • Fat8.8g
    13%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars<0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2147 kJ / 514 kcal

Product Description

  • Hand Cooked Potato Chips with Sheese® Vegan Red Leicester and Red Onion Flavour Seasoning.
  • Proud to partner with Bosh! Experts in plant-based deliciousness
  • Made with award-winning sheese for no nasties & great taste
  • We're all about real food ingredients
  • 100% British potatoes
  • We hand cook in small batches to guarantee great crunch every time!
  • Gluten-free
  • Absolutely nothing artificial
  • No artificial flavours, MSG or colours
  • Vegan Friendly
  • These chips are suitable for: vegetarians
  • Pack size: 135G

Information

Ingredients

Select Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Potato Maltodextrin, Red Leicester Style Non-Dairy Analogue Powder (Modified Potato Starch, Coconut Oil, Maize Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Gluten-Free Oat Fibre, Salt, Emulsifier: Tricalcium Citrate, Guar Gum; Yeast Extract, Colour: Carotene, Paprika Extract; Stabiliser: Carageenan; Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate; Natural Flavourings, Spirulina Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate, Sunflower Concentrate), Salt, Dried Red Onion, Dried Onion, Dried Yeast, Dried Yeast Extract, Natural Flavourings, Acid: Citric Acid, Colour: Paprika Extract, Dried Garlic

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from bright light.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 4.5 servings of 30g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Kettle Foods Ltd,
  • Barnard Rd,
  • Bowthorpe,
  • Norwich,
  • NR5 9JP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • We'd love to hear from you.
  • 0800 616996
  • www.kettlechips.co.uk

Net Contents

135g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2147 kJ / 514 kcal
Fat 29.4g
of which Saturates 3.1g
Carbohydrate 51.7g
of which Sugars 0.3g
Fibre 5.4g
Protein 8.0g
Salt 1.4g

