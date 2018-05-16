Kettle Crisps Vegan Sheese & Red Onion 135G

- Energy644 kJ 154 kcal8%
- Fat8.8g13%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars<0.1g<1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2147 kJ / 514 kcal
Product Description
- Hand Cooked Potato Chips with Sheese® Vegan Red Leicester and Red Onion Flavour Seasoning.
- Proud to partner with Bosh! Experts in plant-based deliciousness
- Made with award-winning sheese for no nasties & great taste
- We're all about real food ingredients
- 100% British potatoes
- We hand cook in small batches to guarantee great crunch every time!
- Gluten-free
- Absolutely nothing artificial
- No artificial flavours, MSG or colours
- Vegan Friendly
- These chips are suitable for: vegetarians
- Pack size: 135G
Information
Ingredients
Select Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Potato Maltodextrin, Red Leicester Style Non-Dairy Analogue Powder (Modified Potato Starch, Coconut Oil, Maize Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Gluten-Free Oat Fibre, Salt, Emulsifier: Tricalcium Citrate, Guar Gum; Yeast Extract, Colour: Carotene, Paprika Extract; Stabiliser: Carageenan; Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate; Natural Flavourings, Spirulina Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate, Sunflower Concentrate), Salt, Dried Red Onion, Dried Onion, Dried Yeast, Dried Yeast Extract, Natural Flavourings, Acid: Citric Acid, Colour: Paprika Extract, Dried Garlic
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Oats
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from bright light.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 4.5 servings of 30g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Kettle Foods Ltd,
- Barnard Rd,
- Bowthorpe,
- Norwich,
- NR5 9JP,
- UK.
Return to
- We'd love to hear from you.
- 0800 616996
- www.kettlechips.co.uk
Net Contents
135g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2147 kJ / 514 kcal
|Fat
|29.4g
|of which Saturates
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|51.7g
|of which Sugars
|0.3g
|Fibre
|5.4g
|Protein
|8.0g
|Salt
|1.4g
