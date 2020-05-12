Product Description
- EOS CHERRY VANILLA LIP BALM 7G
- Our bright and tart Cherry Vanilla flavor tastes like sugared red cherries and whipped cream - the perfect way to top off anything.
- Too-good-to-be-true flavors meet super hydration for a delicious balm you want to swipe again and again.
- Sustainable wild grown natural shea
- Fantastic flavor
- Super shea
- 24-hour hydration
- Dermatologist-tested
- Made with natural ingredients
- Highest quality standards
- Pack size: 7G
Cera Alba (Beeswax), Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Jojoba Esters, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Aroma, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Cera, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Cera, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Acacia Decurrens Flower Cera, Vanilla Planifolia Fruit Extract, Prunus Serotina (Wild Cherry) Fruit Extract, Stevia Rebaudiana Leaf/Stem Extract, Tocopherol, Polyglycerin-3, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Citric Acid
Made in USA
- eos Products S.a.r.l,
- L-2557,
- Luxembourg.
- evolutionofsmooth.com
7g ℮
