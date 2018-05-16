By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fiovana Cordial E/Flower, Lychee & Green Tea 500Ml

Fiovana Cordial E/Flower, Lychee & Green Tea 500Ml
£ 3.29
£0.66/100ml

Product Description

  • Elderflower & Green Tea
  • Water. Necessary but unexciting. Like changing your bedsheets or attending a mandatory meeting about workplace health and safety. But it doesn't have to be that way. We started Fiovana to change the way we drink water. By using the best ingredients nature has to offer, we make water taste great without adding sugar or anything artificial. But that's enough procrastinating. Those bedsheets aren't going to change themselves.
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Made from Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple, Lychee), Fresh Elderflower Infusion, Malic Acid, Natural Flavours, Green Tea Extract, Steviol Glycosides, Ascorbic Acid

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. Like the Svalbard Global Seed Vault. Once open, keep in the fridge and drink within 2 weeks.

Preparation and Usage

  • Each bottle makes 14 drinks. Shake well and dilute one part cordial to six parts water.

Name and address

  • Fiovana Drinks Ltd,
  • 4 Broadway Court,
  • London,
  • SW19 1RG.

Return to

Net Contents

500ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml diluted one part cordial to six parts water:
Energy in Kcal7 Kcal
Energy in kJ29 kJ
Fat0 g
of which saturates0 g
Carbohydrates1.3 g
of which sugars1.3 g
Fibre0 g

