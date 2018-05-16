Fiovana Cordial E/Flower, Lychee & Green Tea 500Ml
Product Description
- Elderflower & Green Tea
- Water. Necessary but unexciting. Like changing your bedsheets or attending a mandatory meeting about workplace health and safety. But it doesn't have to be that way. We started Fiovana to change the way we drink water. By using the best ingredients nature has to offer, we make water taste great without adding sugar or anything artificial. But that's enough procrastinating. Those bedsheets aren't going to change themselves.
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Made from Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple, Lychee), Fresh Elderflower Infusion, Malic Acid, Natural Flavours, Green Tea Extract, Steviol Glycosides, Ascorbic Acid
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place. Like the Svalbard Global Seed Vault. Once open, keep in the fridge and drink within 2 weeks.
Preparation and Usage
- Each bottle makes 14 drinks. Shake well and dilute one part cordial to six parts water.
Name and address
- Fiovana Drinks Ltd,
- 4 Broadway Court,
- London,
- SW19 1RG.
Net Contents
500ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml diluted one part cordial to six parts water:
|Energy in Kcal
|7 Kcal
|Energy in kJ
|29 kJ
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrates
|1.3 g
|of which sugars
|1.3 g
|Fibre
|0 g
