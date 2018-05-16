Marigold Organic Vegetable Vegan Bouillon Powder 140G
Product Description
- Swiss Vegetable Bouillon
- Organic
- Instant stock and delicious hot drink
- Makes 7 litres
- Less salt
- Gluten free
- Contains no artificial preservatives, colouring or flavouring
- Pack size: 140g
Information
Ingredients
Rice Flour*, Sea Salt, Maltodextrin (from Maize)*, Vegetables 8.3% (Onion, Carrot, Parsnip, Pumpkin)*, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil*, Turmeric*, Mushrooms (White Mushroom, Shiitake)*, Parsley*, Concentrated Vegetable Juice (Onion, Carrot)*, Lovage*, Garlic*, Fennel Seed*, *Organically grown ingredients
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Keep cool and dry.Replace lid securely after use. Consume by best before date (see base).
Produce of
Prepared in Switzerland
Preparation and Usage
- The natural enhancer of all soups, stews, casseroles, sauces, savouries, rice and grain dishes.
- Also a delicious hot drink, instantly soluble in hot liquid.
- As Stock: 4 level tsp per litre.
- As Seasoning: Sprinkle lightly to enhance the flavour of all savoury dishes.
- As Hot Drink: 1 level tsp per cup of boiled water. A delightful beverage with only 13 calories per cup.
- Contents: 140g makes 7 litres.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Prepared for:
- Marigold Health Foods Ltd.,
- 550 White Hart Lane,
- London,
- N17 7BF,
- UK.
Net Contents
140g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g dry product
|Per serving 5g/250ml
|Energy
|1098kJ
|55kJ
|-
|260kcal
|13kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|0.2g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|51.1g
|2.6g
|of which sugars
|4.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|5.4g
|0.3g
|Salt*
|30.0g
|1.5g
|*salt is 2.5 x value of sodium
|-
|-
