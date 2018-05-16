By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Marigold Organic Vegetable Vegan Bouillon Powder 140G

£ 2.50
£1.79/100g

New

Product Description

  • Swiss Vegetable Bouillon
  • Organic
  • Instant stock and delicious hot drink
  • Makes 7 litres
  • Less salt
  • Gluten free
  • Contains no artificial preservatives, colouring or flavouring
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

Rice Flour*, Sea Salt, Maltodextrin (from Maize)*, Vegetables 8.3% (Onion, Carrot, Parsnip, Pumpkin)*, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil*, Turmeric*, Mushrooms (White Mushroom, Shiitake)*, Parsley*, Concentrated Vegetable Juice (Onion, Carrot)*, Lovage*, Garlic*, Fennel Seed*, *Organically grown ingredients

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep cool and dry.Replace lid securely after use. Consume by best before date (see base).

Produce of

Prepared in Switzerland

Preparation and Usage

  • The natural enhancer of all soups, stews, casseroles, sauces, savouries, rice and grain dishes.
  • Also a delicious hot drink, instantly soluble in hot liquid.
  • As Stock: 4 level tsp per litre.
  • As Seasoning: Sprinkle lightly to enhance the flavour of all savoury dishes.
  • As Hot Drink: 1 level tsp per cup of boiled water. A delightful beverage with only 13 calories per cup.
  • Contents: 140g makes 7 litres.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Prepared for:
  • Marigold Health Foods Ltd.,
  • 550 White Hart Lane,
  • London,
  • N17 7BF,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Marigold Health Foods Ltd.,
  • 550 White Hart Lane,
  • London,
  • N17 7BF,
  • UK.
  • www.marigoldhealthfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g dry productPer serving 5g/250ml
Energy1098kJ55kJ
-260kcal13kcal
Fat3.0g0.2g
of which saturates0.5g0.0g
Carbohydrate51.1g2.6g
of which sugars4.5g0.2g
Protein5.4g0.3g
Salt*30.0g1.5g
*salt is 2.5 x value of sodium--

