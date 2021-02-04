Tesco Burger Sauce 235Ml

STAY AWAY
YUK! Don’t bother tastes absolutely disgusting very manufactured. Go for Hellmanns that is delicious just like Big Mac sauce.
Euurrggh.
Godawful. Tastes like no burger sauce I've ever had before, in fact it tastes of absolutely nothing.
tastes fine but the 235ML bottle is too small if you like to put a big old dollop on chips, 1 big squirt and the bottles nearly half gone. might be ok if you are just squirting it on a burger. tesco need to do bigger sizes.