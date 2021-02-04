We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Burger Sauce 235Ml

1.7(3)Write a review
Tesco Burger Sauce 235Ml
£ 1.00
£0.43/100ml
One tablespoon (15ml)
  • Energy119kJ 29kcal
    1%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 119kJ / 29kcal

Product Description

  • Sauce with gherkin, pasteurised egg yolk, Dijon mustard and dill.
  • Rich & tangy
  Rich & tangy
  • Pack size: 235ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Gherkin, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Dijon Mustard [Water, Mustard Seed, Salt], Onion Powder, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Tartaric Acid), Tickeners (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Dill, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.

Number of uses

approx. 15 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

235ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne tablespoon (15ml)Per 100ml
Energy119kJ / 29kcal795kJ / 192kcal
Fat2.5g16.7g
Saturates0.2g1.4g
Carbohydrate1.4g9.1g
Sugars0.7g4.6g
Fibre0.1g0.9g
Protein0.1g0.9g
Salt0.2g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
STAY AWAY

1 stars

YUK! Don’t bother tastes absolutely disgusting very manufactured. Go for Hellmanns that is delicious just like Big Mac sauce.

Euurrggh.

1 stars

Godawful. Tastes like no burger sauce I've ever had before, in fact it tastes of absolutely nothing.

tastes fine but the 235ML bottle is too small if y

3 stars

tastes fine but the 235ML bottle is too small if you like to put a big old dollop on chips, 1 big squirt and the bottles nearly half gone. might be ok if you are just squirting it on a burger. tesco need to do bigger sizes.

