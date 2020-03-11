Schmidts Here & Now Natural Deodorant 58Ml
- Schmidt's Here+Now Sensitive Skin Natural Deodorant with activated charcoal, created in partnership with Justin Bieber, uses innovative ingredients derived from plants and minerals to help effectively neutralise odour and keep you fresh. We heard that natural deodorant never works, so we made one that does. Schmidt’s Sensitive Stick deodorants are free of aluminium salts, propylene glycol, parabens, phthalates, and contain no artificial fragrances or colouring. This certified vegan deodorant is also leaping bunny certified cruelty-free. Our Schmidt’s sensitive deodorant is gender neutral and has an unforgettable, natural fragrance of a mix of spicy citrus and warm florals, anchored by deep and sophisticated woodsy base notes. Our deodorants formulated for sensitive skin are made without baking soda and utilise magnesium to help neutralise odour for natural and refreshing protection. Schmidt’s vegan deodorant is formulated for those seeking effective and natural protection that is gentle on skin. Our deodorants require only a small amount of application for great results. To use, hold the product momentarily to skin to soften on contact with body heat. Gently apply to your dry, clean underarms to keep you feeling fresh all day. 1-2 swipes for application are all you need. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin.
- Schmidt's Here+Now Deodorant co created with Justin Bieber helps neutralise odour and keep you fresh, enriched with magnesium and activated charcoal
- Free of aluminium salts, propylene glycol, parabens, phthalates, and artificial fragrance
- Luxurious, long-lasting scent made with natural fragrance—combines sophisticated and deep woodsy notes for an unforgettable aroma
- Non-greasy, non-sticky feel. Easily absorbed and goes on smooth. The condensed formula (no fillers!) of our deodorant requires only a small amount to get results
- To apply: Hold the deodorant momentarily to skin to soften the oils on contact with body heat. Gently apply a small amount to underarms (1-2 swipes will do!), and enjoy
- Leaping Bunny Certified Vegan and Cruelty Free
- Pack size: 58ML
magnesium hydroxidecocos nucifera (coconut oil)maranta arundinacea (Arrowroot)root powdercaprylic/capric triglyceridebutyrospermum parki (shea) buttereuphorbia cerifera (candelilla) cerasimmondsia chinensis (jojoba) seed oil*charcoal powder*parfumtocopherol (vitamin E)Coumarin limonenelinalool*naturally derived ingredients.All other ingredients are natural
United States
- DO NOT USE ON BROKEN SKIN. STOP USE IF RASH OR IRRITATION OCCURS.
DO NOT USE ON BROKEN SKIN. STOP USE IF RASH OR IRRITATION OCCURS.
