Hipp Kids Free From Clean & Green Bubbly Bath 300Ml

My baby LOVES this!
My baby LOVES this! From its very kid friendly design to the smell, its perfect for little ones, Ive continued to buy all of hipps wash products and prefer them to the dove and johnsons ones. She loves the green colour and bubbles and leaves her smelling devine aswell as my bathroom too!
No Bathtime Blues Here
The Hipp range of products have been so thoughtfully designed to not only cater to parents needs but also to children's wants. Each product is designed with a fun animal shape and embossed elements, and features that make them appealing to kids. This hippo Clean & Green Bubbly Bath does exactly what it says on the bottle - let the kids pour some into the bath and they're soon splashing around in gloriously green water with loads of bubbles. And while they're enjoying bathtime, parents can be assured that the bubble bath formula is specifically designed for precious skin, so it's gentle and ultra sensitive. The kids just think it's fun!
Great fun
This product is so much fun! Just add some to the running water and the water turns green which makes a bath time even more fun for the kids. My little one loves it, so much fun to watch the water change its colour!
bubble pop
We've had plenty of fun with this product, lots and lots of fun popping bubbles in the bath the characters relating to each product is cute and allows children to associate visually which product is for what ie hippo for baths duck for hands! We love them in our house.￼
Kind on skin, colour not noticeable
Kind on the skin of my sensitive girls so that's good. Reasonably bubbly, but the reason I bought it was the colour gimmick, which sadly very much disappears in our few inch deep full size bath. Probably good for baby baths but sadly not full size baths if you want the colour as well. To be fair I think I expected too much but it would be good if the packaging stated that it was best in baby baths.
lots of fun for my daughter
My daughter absolutely loved playing with this bubble bath and making the water green. The only issue was that you needed a lot to make a noticeable difference to the colour of the water, resulting in a very bubbly bath! Still a lot of fun and I would buy it again
my boys loved this!.. enjoying bath time.
my boys loved this! they loved the fact that the water turned green. they also enjoyed the extra bubbles. Will definitely be buying it again
Loved it
loved this. the packaging is really cute and fun. I really enjoyed using this during bath time, it's free from parabens and fragrances. it is really delicate on skin and it turns the water green
Great fun
My little boy loved the fact that this was green and turned the water green for a while. He loves bathtime anyway but was more excited using this. Will defo buy it again and recommend it to others with little ones.