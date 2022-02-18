We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hipp Kids Free From Clean & Green Bubbly Bath 300Ml

Product Description

  • Hipp Kids F/From Clean & Green Bubbly Bth 300ml
  • Simply squeeze into running water, swirl with your hand and watch the water turn green.
  • Fun, happy bathtimes are almost guaranteed with our super bubbly green hippo bubble bath. And because our gentle skincare range is specially made to be kind to sensitive skin your little hippo's skin will love it too.
  • Our gentle skincare range with organic almonds has been specially developed for sensitive baby skin, with no alcohol, microplastics or allergenic fragrances (no synthetic polymers, and in accordance with cosmetics regulation).
  • With organic almonds for sensitive baby skin
  • Our hippo turns the bathwater green for brilliant fun bathtimes
  • No alcohol, microplastics or allergenic fragrances (no synthetic polymers, and in accordance with cosmetics regulation)
  • Dermatologically approved & pH skin neutral
  • Cruelty free & vegan (Animal testing for cosmetics is prohibited in the UK and EU)
  • Climate positive (by supporting climate protection projects, we offset more carbon than we generate)
  • Bottle and lid widely recycled
  • Our best care for sensitive skin, by Stefan Hipp
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Coco-Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Glyceryl Oleate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Seed Extract, Tocopherol, Citric Acid, Denatonium Benzoate, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Sodium Sulfate, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, CI 42051, CI 47005

Produce of

Made in Switzerland

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply squeeze into running water, swirl with your hand and watch the water turn green.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable

Name and address

  • HiPP UK Ltd,
  • Hurst Grove,
  • Sandford Lane,
  • Hurst,
  • Reading,
  • RG10 0SQ.

Return to

  • For help and advice, please visit hipp.co.uk, call 0800 298 4477 or email hello@hipp.co.uk
  • HiPP UK Ltd,
  • Hurst Grove,
  • Sandford Lane,
  • Hurst,
  • Reading,
  • RG10 0SQ.

Net Contents

300ml ℮

My baby LOVES this!

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

My baby LOVES this! From its very kid friendly design to the smell, its perfect for little ones, Ive continued to buy all of hipps wash products and prefer them to the dove and johnsons ones. She loves the green colour and bubbles and leaves her smelling devine aswell as my bathroom too!

No Bathtime Blues Here

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

The Hipp range of products have been so thoughtfully designed to not only cater to parents needs but also to children's wants. Each product is designed with a fun animal shape and embossed elements, and features that make them appealing to kids. This hippo Clean & Green Bubbly Bath does exactly what it says on the bottle - let the kids pour some into the bath and they're soon splashing around in gloriously green water with loads of bubbles. And while they're enjoying bathtime, parents can be assured that the bubble bath formula is specifically designed for precious skin, so it's gentle and ultra sensitive. The kids just think it's fun!

Great fun

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

This product is so much fun! Just add some to the running water and the water turns green which makes a bath time even more fun for the kids. My little one loves it, so much fun to watch the water change its colour!

bubble pop

4 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

We've had plenty of fun with this product, lots and lots of fun popping bubbles in the bath the characters relating to each product is cute and allows children to associate visually which product is for what ie hippo for baths duck for hands! We love them in our house.￼

Kind on skin, colour not noticeable

3 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

Kind on the skin of my sensitive girls so that's good. Reasonably bubbly, but the reason I bought it was the colour gimmick, which sadly very much disappears in our few inch deep full size bath. Probably good for baby baths but sadly not full size baths if you want the colour as well. To be fair I think I expected too much but it would be good if the packaging stated that it was best in baby baths.

lots of fun for my daughter

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

My daughter absolutely loved playing with this bubble bath and making the water green. The only issue was that you needed a lot to make a noticeable difference to the colour of the water, resulting in a very bubbly bath! Still a lot of fun and I would buy it again

my boys loved this!.. enjoying bath time.

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

my boys loved this! they loved the fact that the water turned green. they also enjoyed the extra bubbles. Will definitely be buying it again

Loved it

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

loved this. the packaging is really cute and fun. I really enjoyed using this during bath time, it's free from parabens and fragrances. it is really delicate on skin and it turns the water green

Great fun

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

My little boy loved the fact that this was green and turned the water green for a while. He loves bathtime anyway but was more excited using this. Will defo buy it again and recommend it to others with little ones.

