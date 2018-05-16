By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Simply Cook Spicy Korma Paste 2 X 50G
£ 1.50
£1.50/100g

New

Product Description

  • Simply Cook Spicy Korma Paste 2 x 50g
  • Hungry for more, go online to see our full range www.simplycook.com
  • With creamy coconut and cardamom
  • Wake up your weeknight dishes
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Water, Coconut Milk (contains: Tapioca Maltodextrin, Sodium Caseinate) [Milk], Onion Extract, Tomato Puree, Garlic Extract, Ground Cinnamon, Salt, Ground Ginger, Ground Cayenne Pepper, Lemon Juice Powder, Coriander Leaves, Sugar, Nigella Seeds, Ground Turmeric, Ground Cardamom, Ground Fennel, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Cumin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store: In a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • SimplyCook Ltd,
  • 96 Leonard Street,
  • London,
  • EC2A 4RH.

Return to

  • SimplyCook Ltd,
  • 96 Leonard Street,
  • London,
  • EC2A 4RH.

Net Contents

2 x 50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g Pot
Energy 1733kJ867kJ
-415kcal207kcal
Fat (g)32.416.2
of which Saturates (g)4.22.1
Carbohydrate (g)27.713.8
of which Sugars (g)9.44.7
Fibre (g)4.32.1
Protein (g)31.5
Salt (g)12.26.1

