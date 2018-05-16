Simply Cook Spicy Korma Paste 2 X 50G
New
Product Description
- Simply Cook Spicy Korma Paste 2 x 50g
- Hungry for more, go online to see our full range www.simplycook.com
- With creamy coconut and cardamom
- Wake up your weeknight dishes
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Water, Coconut Milk (contains: Tapioca Maltodextrin, Sodium Caseinate) [Milk], Onion Extract, Tomato Puree, Garlic Extract, Ground Cinnamon, Salt, Ground Ginger, Ground Cayenne Pepper, Lemon Juice Powder, Coriander Leaves, Sugar, Nigella Seeds, Ground Turmeric, Ground Cardamom, Ground Fennel, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Cumin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store: In a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Name and address
- Packed for:
- SimplyCook Ltd,
- 96 Leonard Street,
- London,
- EC2A 4RH.
Return to
- SimplyCook Ltd,
- 96 Leonard Street,
- London,
- EC2A 4RH.
Net Contents
2 x 50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g Pot
|Energy
|1733kJ
|867kJ
|-
|415kcal
|207kcal
|Fat (g)
|32.4
|16.2
|of which Saturates (g)
|4.2
|2.1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|27.7
|13.8
|of which Sugars (g)
|9.4
|4.7
|Fibre (g)
|4.3
|2.1
|Protein (g)
|3
|1.5
|Salt (g)
|12.2
|6.1
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020