Dolmio Plant Bolognese Chilli & Beans 150G
New
- Energy486kJ 116kcal6%
- Fat2.6g4%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars5.9g7%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 324kJ 77kcal
Product Description
- Tomato sauce with plant protein (from soya), chilli, sweet peppers & beans.
- For healthy recipe inspiration visit dolmio.com
- Dolmio believes in the value of sharing a meal together. This sauce helps you create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week.
- Why not try adding your favourite veg, or even some chilli to spice things up?
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Serves 1
- With delicious meat free mince
- Naturally high in plant protein
- Ready in 45 seconds
- Delicious meal in a hurry!
- High in fibre with 3.5g fibre/100kcal
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 150G
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Soya Protein (30%), Tomatoes (30%), Tomato Paste (13%), Adzuki Beans (7.0%), Red Pepper (7.0%), Onion, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Chilli Paste (1.0%) (Chillies, Salt), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Garlic Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Spice, Herb
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. After opening, refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pour the sauce in a pan and heat gently, stirring often.
Produce of
Made in the EU from EU and non-EU ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- We recommend 100g of dry pasta per person.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
- IE: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
- 0800 952 1234
- www.dolmio.com
- IE: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.dolmio.ie
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (150g) (%*)
|Energy
|324kJ 77kcal
|486kJ (6%) 116kcal (6%)
|Fat
|1.7g
|2.6g (4%)
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g (2%)
|Carbohydrate
|8.0g
|12g (5%)
|of which sugars
|3.9g
|5.9g (7%)
|Fibre
|2.7g
|4.1g
|Protein
|6.1g
|9.2g (18%)
|Salt
|0.72g
|1.1g (18%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
