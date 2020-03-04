Pedigree Poultry Mix Schmackos 20 Pack 144G

Great Features
I bought this a month ago and I'm so happy that I did. My dogs just love they go crazy this gives me a good chance to teach them tricks! Thank You, Pedigree!!
Offer
Meat and Animal Derivatives (total 37%, including 6% Chicken, 3% Duck and 3% Turkey), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Cereals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats
Store in a cool and dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
20 x 144g ℮
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|28.0
|Fat content:
|12.3
|Inorganic matter:
|8.3
|Crude fibre:
|2.5
|Moisture:
|19.2
|Calcium:
|1.3
|Omega 6 fatty acids:
|12086 mg/kg
|Energy:
|324 kcal/100 g
|Vitamin A:
|2312 IU
|Vitamin E:
|23.1 mg
|Iron (Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate):
|13.9 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Antioxidants
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.
