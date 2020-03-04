By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pedigree Poultry Mix Schmackos 20 Pack 144G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Pedigree Poultry Mix Schmackos 20 Pack 144G
£ 1.65
£11.46/kg

Offer

  • Complementary pet food for adult dogs.
  • Delicious Tender Strips - PEDIGREE® SCHMACKOS™ treats for dogs are soft, succulent treats, full of delicious flavours that dogs adore.
  • 20 tasty dog treat strips in Chicken, Turkey & Duck flavours
  • Chewy dog treats with less than 30 kcal / treat Dog training treats with Omega 6 to help keep them fit for life Dog treats for training with Vitamin E to help support natural defences Treats for dogs with minerals including Calcium to help keep bones strong Chicken dog treats, turkey dog treats, duck dog treats, and poultry dog treats with no artificial colours or flavours
  • PEDIGREE® dog food feeds the good dogs brings to our lives with delicious dog treats, oral care dog chews, & 100% complete main meals for all dogs. Carefully developed with our nutritionists & veterinarians at The WALTHAM Centre
  • Pack size: 144G
  • Omega 6 to help keep them fit for life
  • Vitamin E to help support natural defences
  • Minerals including Calcium to help keep bones strong

Information

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (total 37%, including 6% Chicken, 3% Duck and 3% Turkey), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Cereals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding instructions:
  • Small dogs (4-9 kg), feed up to 1 stick per day.
  • Medium dogs (10-24 kg), feed up to 2 sticks per day.
  • Large dogs (25 kg+), feed up to 4 sticks per day.
  • Please reduce main meal accordingly. Use each sachet within 14 days of opening.
  • Fresh drinking water should always be available.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Address all enquiries to:
  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • 0800 738 800
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • www.uk.pedigree.com
  • IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.pedigree.com

Net Contents

20 x 144g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:28.0
Fat content:12.3
Inorganic matter:8.3
Crude fibre:2.5
Moisture:19.2
Calcium:1.3
Omega 6 fatty acids:12086 mg/kg
Energy:324 kcal/100 g
Vitamin A:2312 IU
Vitamin E:23.1 mg
Iron (Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate):13.9 mg
Additives per kg:-
Antioxidants-
Nutritional additives:-

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Features

5 stars

I bought this a month ago and I'm so happy that I did. My dogs just love they go crazy this gives me a good chance to teach them tricks! Thank You, Pedigree!!

