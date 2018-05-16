Product Description
- PROVOKE TOUCH OF SLVR ILLUMINEX PURP S/POO 200ML
- Touch of Silver Strengthening Purple Shampoo completely removes unwanted brassy tones.
- Our most advanced Illuminex formula is a sulphate free system*, developed with AquaPlex™ to deeply hydrate. Enriched with vitamin B for hair that is bright, shiny & Strong**.
- **Optimal results achieved when used with our Strengthening Purple Conditioner.
- *Includes Shampoo & Conditioner.
- Sulphate free system*
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Sodium Cocoyl Methyl Isethionate, Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, Acrylates/Palmeth-25 Acrylate Copolymer, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum (Fragrance), Xanthan Gum, Sodium Benzoate, Cocamide MEA, Potassium Sorbate, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Disodium EDTA, Hydrogenated Castor Oil/Sebacic Acid Copolymer, Panthenol, Benzopehenone-4, Mica, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citric Acid, Avena Strigosa Seed Extract, Lecithin, Disodium Distyrylbiphenyl Disulfonate, Acid Violet 43, HC Blue No. 2, CI 77891 (Titanium Dioxide)
Warnings
- CAUTION:
- Purple pigment can stain, avoid clothing & porous surfaces. Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with water. Use as directed. Can cause an allergic reaction. Keep out of reach of children.
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
CAUTION: Purple pigment can stain, avoid clothing & porous surfaces. Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with water. Use as directed. Can cause an allergic reaction. Keep out of reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020