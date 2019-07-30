Oral-B Smart 4 4500 Black Edition With Travel Case

Excellent!
Very good gets into tiny spaces between your teeth leaving your mouth feeling fresh and clean
Excellent!
I love this toothbrush, have been using it for 8 months, it's so powerful and you feel you've been served with a deep clean after every use. Using the app is super helpful to help you track things like problem areas, monitor cleaning and get lots of tips and talk to a community.
Excellent!
I have used an oral b toothbrush for some time and would not change [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
Oral b all the way This cleans my teeth better then any teethbrush
Excellent!
Always use oral b electric toothbrushes, upgraded to this one and have noticed the difference in my teeth in only 2 weeks. Teeth feel spotless after using and I reckon my teeth are whiter by up to 3 shades. Bought this for my son, but kept it for myself as I like the look of it and the added features of the whitening is a bonus. Its fabulous
Excellent!
This left my skin feeling sparkly clean and fresh. I felt it cleaned places a manual brush just cant reach. It left my mouth feeling much fresher during the day. Its not cheap but worth the added expense for the clean sensation.
Excellent!
I'm a big fan of Oral B's professional-standard products and this is no exception. It's a premium toothbrush, and while this is reflected in the price, it's more than fair for what you get. The different speeds are really useful although, like me, you'll probably find one you like and stick to it. But it's great to have a gentler option for kids and a firmer option to tackle any stubborn stain.
Excellent!
Best electric toothbrush I have ever tryed would definitely recommend it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
Makes your teeth visibly cleaner and whiter couldn’t recommend enough
Excellent!
Our household had tried several brands of electric toothbrushes over the last few years. From very cheap to extremely expensive. We've had problems with charging , bad heads, bleeding gums. Then we found the Oral B smart 4. Gentle on gums, battery charge lasts for ages, great price and gives a totally clean feel over all. Perfect.