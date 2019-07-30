By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oral-B Smart 4 4500 Black Edition With Travel Case

  • Experience Oral-B Smart 4, from the brand that brought you the first ever connected rechargeable toothbrush. The sleek handle of the Smart 4 4500 electric toothbrush improves your brushing habits. It seamlessly connects with the Oral-B app in your phone and guides you with real time feedback to brush better. While you are improving your brushing routine, Oral-B's unique round head does all the rest. It removes up to 100% more plaque than a standard manual toothbrush for healthier gums and it starts making your smile whiter as of the first day of brushing by removing surface stains. Not only this, but the toothbrush helps you protect your delicate gums with the proprietary pressure control technology that reduces brushing speed and alerts you to be gentler if you brush too hard. With the Smart Coaching, you will improve your brushing habits and your oral health. No wonder Oral-B is the #1 recommended brand by dentists worldwide. Compatible with the following replacement toothbrush heads: Cross Action, 3D White, Sensi Ultrathin, Sensitive Clean, Precision Clean, Floss Action, Tri Zone, Dual Clean, Power Tip, Ortho Care.

  • Periodically check the cord for damage. If the cord is damaged, take the charging unit to an Oral-B Braun Service Centre. A damaged or non-functioning unit must no longer be used. Not intended for use by children under age of 3 years. This appliance is not intended for use by children or persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities, unless they are supervised by a person responsible for their safety. In general, we recommend that you keep the appliance out of the reach of children. Children should be supervised to ensure they do not play with the appliance. If the product is dropped, the brush head should be replaced before the next use, even if no damage is visible. Do not place or store the charger where it can fall or be pulled into a tub or sink. Do not place the charger in water or other liquid. Do not reach for a charger that has fallen into water. Unplug immediately. Do not modify or repair the product. This may cause fire, electric shock or injury. Consult your dealer for repairs or contact an Oral-B Service Centre. Do not disassemble the product except when disposing of the battery. When taking out the battery for disposal, use caution not to short the positive (+) and negative (-) terminals. Do not insert any object into any opening of the appliance / charging unit. Do not touch the power plug with wet hands. This can cause electric shock. When unplugging, always hold the power plug instead of the cord. Use this product only for its intended use as described. Do not use attachments which are not recommended by the manufacturer. If you are undergoing treatment for any oral care condition, consult your dental professional prior to use.

Excellent!

5 stars

Very good gets into tiny spaces between your teeth leaving your mouth feeling fresh and clean

Excellent!

5 stars

I love this toothbrush, have been using it for 8 months, it's so powerful and you feel you've been served with a deep clean after every use. Using the app is super helpful to help you track things like problem areas, monitor cleaning and get lots of tips and talk to a community.

Excellent!

5 stars

I have used an oral b toothbrush for some time and would not change [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

Oral b all the way This cleans my teeth better then any teethbrush

Excellent!

5 stars

Always use oral b electric toothbrushes, upgraded to this one and have noticed the difference in my teeth in only 2 weeks. Teeth feel spotless after using and I reckon my teeth are whiter by up to 3 shades. Bought this for my son, but kept it for myself as I like the look of it and the added features of the whitening is a bonus. Its fabulous

Excellent!

5 stars

This left my skin feeling sparkly clean and fresh. I felt it cleaned places a manual brush just cant reach. It left my mouth feeling much fresher during the day. Its not cheap but worth the added expense for the clean sensation.

Excellent!

5 stars

I'm a big fan of Oral B's professional-standard products and this is no exception. It's a premium toothbrush, and while this is reflected in the price, it's more than fair for what you get. The different speeds are really useful although, like me, you'll probably find one you like and stick to it. But it's great to have a gentler option for kids and a firmer option to tackle any stubborn stain.

Excellent!

5 stars

Best electric toothbrush I have ever tryed would definitely recommend it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

Makes your teeth visibly cleaner and whiter couldn’t recommend enough

Excellent!

5 stars

Our household had tried several brands of electric toothbrushes over the last few years. From very cheap to extremely expensive. We've had problems with charging , bad heads, bleeding gums. Then we found the Oral B smart 4. Gentle on gums, battery charge lasts for ages, great price and gives a totally clean feel over all. Perfect.

