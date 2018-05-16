Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake 700ml

Product Description
- Red Velvet Cupcake Liqueur
- Introducing Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake, our most indulgent and arguably most delicious flavour yet. The perfect blend of light, fluffy red velvet cupcakes folded into our mouth-watering Baileys Original Irish cream. Delicious. This delightfully indulgent treat is best enjoyed straight from the fridge, poured over ice or ice-cream. Now you really can have your cake & drink it.
- Freshly baked red velvet cupcake with aromas of chocolate, fresh cream, and buttery icing folded into delicious Baileys Original Irish cream.
- Bailey's, the worlds favorite cream liqueur now launches Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake. Now you really can have your cake & drink it too!
- An indulgent recipe of light, fluffy red velvet cupcakes folded into Baileys Original Irish cream to give a strikingly beautiful, delicious Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake liquid.
- Created in 1974, Baileys pioneered the cream
- liqueur category and to this day proudly leads it with innovative, incredibly delicious products like Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake. Now you really can have your cake & drink it too!
- Seasonal exclusive limited edition
- A perfect gift to yourself or a special one, this Valentines
- Pack size: 700ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Dairy
Tasting Notes
- Freshly baked red velvet cupcake with aromas of chocolate, fresh cream, and buttery icing. The taste of sweet, cream cheese frosting and chocolate cake flavor with a hint of cocoa powder. Finished with a rich chocolate and sweet, creamy icing
Alcohol Units
11.9
ABV
17% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy over ice, in an indulgent cocktail, or in your favourite hot chocolate.
- Red Velvet Cupcake Martini-50ml Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake, 30 ml Vodka. Garnish with whipped cream/ bits of red velvet cake.
Name and address
- Diageo Plc,
- Lakeside Drive,
- Park Royal,
- London,
- NW10 7HQ.
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy (kJ)
|1310
|Energy (kcal)
|315
|Fat (g)
|14
|of which saturates (g)
|8.2
|Carbohydrate (g)
|22
|of which sugars (g)
|19
|Protein (g)
|2.7
|Salt (g)
|0.2
