Tesco Bolognese Pasta Sauce 290G

Product Description
- Tomato, onion and herb sauce.
- MADE IN ITALY Our cooks use rich chunky tomatoes, just how you'd make it at home
- Pack size: 290G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Tomato (67%), Partially Reconstituted Tomato Purée (24%), Sugar, Onion, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Cornflour, Onion Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Herbs, Garlic Purée.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.
Net Contents
290g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a jar (145g)
|Energy
|165kJ / 39kcal
|239kJ / 57kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|0.9g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|6.0g
|8.7g
|Sugars
|5.4g
|7.8g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|2.5g
|Protein
|1.5g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
