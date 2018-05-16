By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Bolognese Pasta Sauce 290G

£ 0.60
£0.21/100g
1/2 of a jar
  • Energy239kJ 57kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars7.8g
    9%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 165kJ / 39kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato, onion and herb sauce.
  • MADE IN ITALY Our cooks use rich chunky tomatoes, just how you'd make it at home
  • Pack size: 290G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Tomato (67%), Partially Reconstituted Tomato Purée (24%), Sugar, Onion, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Cornflour, Onion Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Herbs, Garlic Purée.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Net Contents

290g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a jar (145g)
Energy165kJ / 39kcal239kJ / 57kcal
Fat0.7g0.9g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate6.0g8.7g
Sugars5.4g7.8g
Fibre1.7g2.5g
Protein1.5g2.2g
Salt0.6g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

