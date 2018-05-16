Marigold Liquid Aminos All Purpose Seasoning 250Ml

Product Description
- Liquid All Purpose Seasoning
- The natural enhancer of all stir-fries, soups, dressings, stews, casseroles and savoury dishes.
- Gluten & yeast free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Ingredients
Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (Soya, Maize), Water
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Keep cool and dry.Once opened consume by best before date (see below).
Produce of
Prepared in Switzerland
Preparation and Usage
- Replace lid securely after use.
Name and address
- Prepared for:
- Marigold Health Foods Ltd.,
- 550 White Hart Lane
- London,
- N17 7BF,
- UK.
Return to
- www.marigoldhealthfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|190kJ
|-
|45kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|2.1g
|of which sugars
|0.0g
|Protein
|8.4g
|Salt*
|12.3g
|Alanine
|0.56g
|Arginine
|0.56g
|Aspartic acid
|1.07g
|Cysteine
|0.11g
|Glutamic acid
|1.87g
|Glycine
|0.43g
|Histidine*
|0.12g
|Isoleucine*
|0.34g
|Leucine*
|0.60g
|Lysine*
|0.54g
|Methionine*
|0.07g
|Phenylalanine*
|0.35g
|Proline
|0.59g
|Serine
|0.39g
|Threonine*
|0.22g
|Tyrosine
|0.10g
|Valine*
|0.46g
|*Salt is 2.5 x value of sodium
|-
|Contains the following amino acids per 100g
|-
|*Essential amino acid
|-
