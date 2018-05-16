By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Marigold Liquid Aminos All Purpose Seasoning 250Ml

£ 3.85
£1.54/100ml

Product Description

  • Liquid All Purpose Seasoning
  • The natural enhancer of all stir-fries, soups, dressings, stews, casseroles and savoury dishes.
  • Gluten & yeast free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (Soya, Maize), Water

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Keep cool and dry.Once opened consume by best before date (see below).

Produce of

Prepared in Switzerland

Preparation and Usage

  • Replace lid securely after use.

Name and address

  • Prepared for:
  • Marigold Health Foods Ltd.,
  • 550 White Hart Lane
  • London,
  • N17 7BF,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Marigold Health Foods Ltd.,
  • 550 White Hart Lane
  • London,
  • N17 7BF,
  • UK.
  • www.marigoldhealthfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 190kJ
-45kcal
Fat0.0g
of which saturates0.0g
Carbohydrate2.1g
of which sugars0.0g
Protein8.4g
Salt*12.3g
Alanine0.56g
Arginine0.56g
Aspartic acid1.07g
Cysteine0.11g
Glutamic acid1.87g
Glycine0.43g
Histidine*0.12g
Isoleucine*0.34g
Leucine*0.60g
Lysine*0.54g
Methionine*0.07g
Phenylalanine*0.35g
Proline0.59g
Serine0.39g
Threonine*0.22g
Tyrosine0.10g
Valine*0.46g
*Salt is 2.5 x value of sodium-
Contains the following amino acids per 100g -
*Essential amino acid-

