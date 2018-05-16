Simple Rest & Reset 72 Hour Hydrating Gel 50Ml
New
- Waking up to radiant skin is finally a real thing, thanks to our NEW Protect ‘n’ Glow Rest and Reset 72hr Hydrating Gel. Yasss! Supercharged with ingredients that help brighten dull complexions, this overnight gel is your shortcut to get the glow you’ve always dreamed of. Plus, it’s even suitable for sensitive skin.
- But, our night cream goes even further. Did you know, overexposure to UV rays, pollution and blue light from your fave electronic devices can leave your skin looking dull and feeling sensitive? Well, if you’re struggling to quit your bedtime phone-scrolling routine, our Simple Hydrating Gel protects against these skin-damaging elements, to give your skin a perfect night’s sleep. Suitable to use every night, this Simple moisturiser contains Vitamins C & E and organic Ginger Root for revitalised, bright skin. Plus, it boosts your skin’s hydration and renewal process, for glowing skin by morning. Dreamy!
- Like all Simple products, this face cream is free from artificial colour and perfume and has no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin. In fact, we only include mild ingredients that love your skin.
- Our Protect ‘n’ Glow Rest and Reset 72hr Hydrating Gel revitalises skin, while you sleep. Dreamy!
- With brightening antioxidants Vitamin C & E and organic Ginger Root Extract, this gel-textured night cream boosts your skin’s natural renewal process, for glowing skin by morning
- Our vegan Rest and Reset 72hr Hydrating Gel is free from artificial colour, perfume and mineral oil and contains no harsh chemicals
- This Simple night cream is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin
- Get the glow you’ve always dreamed of whilst revitalising your skin from the dulling effects that can be caused by UVA & UVB rays, pollution and even blue light from your laptop or mobile phone
- An essential for modern lifestyles, this is our best night cream to wake up to bright skin. Get ready for non-stop radiant skin
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Isohexadecane, Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Saccharide Isomerate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/Beheneth-25 Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Dimethiconol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, C12-14 Pareth-12, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopheryl Acetate, Niacinamide, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Sodium Citrate, Chlorphenesin, Glucose, Zingiber Ofﬁcinale Root Juice
Produce of
Hungary
Preparation and Usage
- How to use: Smooth gently into your face and neck with upward, outwards movements.
Warnings
- WARNING: for external use only. Avoid getting into your eyes.
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
50 ℮
Safety information
