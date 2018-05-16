Cesar Selection In Sauce 1200G

- These tasty luxury dog food recipes in sauce with Beef & Carrots, Chicken & Vegetables, Lamb & Peas and Turkey & Carrots are available in convenient pouches: Cesar packets of high quality dog food are the perfect format for succulent, wholesome meals. Served on their own or on top of his dry food, Cesar wet dog food pouches in gravy will turn mealtimes into moments of joy for him... and for you. Available in multipack selections of 12 and 24, including chicken, beef, lamb and turkey dog food varieties.
- Single pouches of wet dog food in gravy: your canine friend will adore delicious meal and sauces. Fresh, moist portions of wet food for dogs; depend on Cesar- a balanced dog food in gravy. Cesar luxury wet dog food pouches are high quality recipes made with carefully selected ingredients
- Handy single pouches of succulent, mouth watering meals are moments of joy for him and for you. Delicious Cesar meal and sauce dog food pouches contain no added sugar or artificial flavours.
- For over 25 years our experts have carefully selected quality ingredients for our dog foods, whilst our nutritional scientists have combined them in the best possible way. Each speciality meal and sauce is 100% complete and made with selected proteins, healthy vegetables, vitamins and minerals. CESAR® dog food pouches in gravy are perfect for a delicious dish at every meal.
- Ideal served as a tasty topper on dry food or as a great wholesome meal on its own.
- Pack size: 1200G
- No added sugar
Storage
Best before date, see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
Preparation and Usage
- 24h Daily Feeding Recommendation
- Pouch Only: 5 kg 3 1/2, 10 kg 6, 15 kg 8 1/2
- Pouch + Dry Food: 5 kg 1 1/2 + 50 g, 10 kg 3 + 85 g, 15 kg 4 + 95 g
- We recommend to feed a mix of complete wet CESAR® and a dry food.
- 87 kcal/100g
- Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase, adjust amounts and divide it into meals according to your pet's needs. Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- 0800 738 800
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- www.uk.cesar.com
Net Contents
12 x 100g ℮
- x3 with Beef & Carrots
- x3 with Chicken & Vegetables
- x3 with Lamb & Peas
- x3 with Turkey & Carrots
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, of which 92% natural*, including 4% Turkey), Cereals, Vegetables (including 0.5% Dried Carrots, equivalent to 4% Carrots), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, *Natural ingredients
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 8.5 Fat content: 5.0 Inorganic matter: 2.1 Crude fibre: 0.50 Moisture: 81.0 Vitamin D3: 250 IU Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 1.3 mg Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.28 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 3.6 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 2.2 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 19.4 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: -
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, of which 92% natural*, including 4% Lamb), Cereals, Vegetables (including 1.2% Dried Peas, equivalent to 4% Peas), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, *Natural ingredients
Nutrition
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, of which 92% natural*, including 4% Beef), Cereals, Vegetables (including 0.5% Dried Carrots, equivalent to 4% Carrots), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, *Natural ingredients
Nutrition
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, of which 92% natural*, including 4% Chicken), Cereals, Vegetables (including 0.8% Dried Carrots and Pea Mix, equivalent to 4% Carrot and Pea Mix), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, *Natural ingredients
Nutrition
