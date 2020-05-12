Burts Bees Coconut Foot Cream 120G
Product Description
- BURTS BEES COCONUT FOOT CREAM 120G
- Apply liberally and allow cream to fully absorb
- luxurious way to treat your feet
- 99% natrual product
- Burt's Bees
- Burt's Bees® Coconut Foot Cream is a natural, tropical treat for weary, dry feet Pamper and sooth even the driest, most neglected feet with Burt's Bees® Coconut Foot Cream. This cream helps prevent and protect dry, rough skin with deeply penetrating emollient botanical oils. Enriched with a softening blend of super-saturated coconut oil and other natural emollient ingredients. The rosemary and peppermint extracts refresh while coconut oil, lanolin and vegetable glycerin revive and rejuvenate. Apply daily to keep your feet feeling soft and smooth and sandal ready year round.
- - Hydrating Foot Cream: Bring the spa to your home with this rich foot cream that pampers and soothes dry, neglected feet
- - Lotion For Dry Skin: Rejuvenate the tough skin on your feet with this hydrating Burt's Bees foot cream formulated without phthalates, parabens, petrolatum, or SLS
- - Moisturisation Lotion: Infused with smoothing coconut oil and rosemary extracts, this foot lotion helps moisturize dry skin
- - Overnight Cream: This 99.4% natural foot cream is enriched with emollient ingredients that help restore and refresh the bottom of your feet and heels
- - Daily Moisturiser: Apply daily to keep your feet feeling soft, smooth and sandal ready year round and nightly as a deeply hydrating foot treatment
- 120g tube of 99.4% natural foot cream
- Revives and rejuvenates dry feet with coconut oil
- Refreshes with rosemary and peppermint extracts
- Pampers dry heels naturally
- Perfect for using as an overnight foot treatment
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Glycerin, Olea Europea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Flour, Lanolin, Parfum (Fragrance), Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Quillaja Saponaria (Quillaja) Bark Extract, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Oil, Tocopherol, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Glycine Soya (Soybean) Oil, Canola Oil (Huile de Colza), Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
Made in USA
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply foot cream liberally and allow it to fully absorb. For a luxurious foot treatment, soak feet in warm water for 10-15 minutes and rub gently with a pumice stone. Massage Coconut Foot Cream into feet, paying close attention to heels and calloused skin. Then cover your feet with cotton socks overnight to soothe and seal in moisture.
Recycling info
Dispenser. Recyclable
Distributor address
- CBEE (Europe) Ltd.,
- Richmond,
- TW9 1SE,
- UK.
Return to
- CBEE (Europe) Ltd.,
- Richmond,
- TW9 1SE,
- UK.
- www.burtsbees.com
Net Contents
120g ℮
