Product Description
- PALM BAY INSTANT WASH OFF SELF TAN DARK 125ML
- No Sun, no problem!
- For instantly deep bronzed and gorgeous skin, apply this coconut scented lotion to illuminate and mask imperfections while adding a sun-kissed glow.
- Bronzed lotion for an instant glow
- Suitable for face & body!
- Cruelty and paraben free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 125ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Dimethicone, Cetearyl Alcohol, Mica, Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Sodium Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Isohexadecane, Polysorbate 80, Steareth-2, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Parfum (Fragrance), Xanthan Gum, CI 77491
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Application
- Apply a small amount directly onto skin. Using sweeping strokes, blend evenly with hands or a mitt. Reapply until skin colour is as required. Wait until skin is touch dry before dressing. Wash hands after use.
- Easily washes off with soap.
Warnings
- WARNING:
- For external use only. Avoid direct contact with eyes. If product gets into the eyes rinse well with water immediately. Due to natural extracts, colour may vary. This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin whilst tanning may increase the risk of skin ageing, skin cancer and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn. Avoid contact with clothing. Wait until dry before dressing.
Name and address
- AFB PLC,
- Unit 2,
- Alban Park,
- Hatfield Road,
- St. Albans,
- Herts,
Return to
Net Contents
125ml ℮
