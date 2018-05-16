Grace Scotch Bonnet Grilling Sauce Hot 340G

Product Description
- Scotch Bonnet Grilling Sauce
- Grace Scotch bonnet grilling sauce uses the exotic flavour of Scotch Bonnets to add Caribbean flair and zest to every meal. This unique sauce will add a spicy and authentic Caribbean flavour to all meat, seafood and vegetables prepared on the barbecue or in the oven. For best results, brush both sides of the meat, seafood or vegetables with the sauce during the last 5-6 minutes of cooking. The sauce can also be used as a condiment or as a dip. It can also be added to casseroles, stews or stir fry dishes.
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Scotch Bonnet Mash (Scotch Bonnet Chilli, Salt, Acid: Acetic Acid) (10%), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Scallion Mash (Scallion, Salt, Acid: Citric Acid), Modified Maize Starch, Jerk Seasoning (Scallion, Hot Chilli Pepper, Salt, Pimento, Cane Vinegar, Black Pepper, Garlic, Thyme Spices) (2.5%), Salt, Pimento Powder, Onion Powder, Chimichurri Seasoning (Ground Spices (Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Cayenne Chilli), Rubbed Herbs (Parsley, Oregano), Garlic Powder, Ground Thyme, Colour: Ammonia Caramel, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 28 days
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|248kJ/59kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|Of which Saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrates
|13g
|Of which Sugars
|9.7g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|Protein
|0.4g
|Salt
|4.2g
