Mug Shot Broccoli & Stilton Cup Soup 3 Sachets 72G
- Energy386kJ 92kcal5%
- Fat1.7g3%
- Saturates0.9g4%
- Sugars3.2g3%
- Salt0.95g16%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 172kJ / 41kcal
Product Description
- Instant broccoli and Stilton® cup soup
- A source of protein and fibre
- Made with natural ingredients
- Less than 100 calories
- Less than 1% fat
- Deliciously creamy
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 72g
- A source of protein
- A source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Whey Powder (from Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Natural Flavourings (contain Milk), Dried Broccoli (6%), Chicory Fibre, Palm Oil, Pea Protein, Dried Potato, Onion Powder, Cheese Powder (3%) (from Milk) (of which 50% is Stilton®), Salt, Garlic Powder, Milk Proteins, Ground Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before End: see top of pack.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Make-Up Instructions
- 1 Empty the contents of one sachet into a cup or mug
- 2 Add 200ml of Boiling water and stir well.
- 3 Leave to stand for 1 minute.
Number of uses
This pack contains 3 sachets
Name and address
- Symington's Ltd,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL,
- UK.
- Visit our website at www.mugshot.co.uk
Net Contents
72g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml (as consumed)
|Per Sachet (as consumed)
|Energy
|172kJ / 41kcal
|386kJ / 92kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|1.7g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|6.0g
|13.5g
|of which sugars
|1.4g
|3.2g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|2.9g
|Protein
|1.9g
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.42g
|0.95g
|Each sachet provides one serving of approximately 224ml when made up as per instructions
|-
|-
|This pack contains 3 sachets
|-
|-
