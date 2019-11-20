By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mug Shot Broccoli & Stilton Cup Soup 3 Sachets 72G

£ 1.00
£1.39/100g

New

A sachet (made up as per instructions) contains:
  • Energy386kJ 92kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.7g
    3%
  • Saturates0.9g
    4%
  • Sugars3.2g
    3%
  • Salt0.95g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 172kJ / 41kcal

Product Description

  • Instant broccoli and Stilton® cup soup
  • A source of protein and fibre
  • Made with natural ingredients
  • Less than 100 calories
  • Less than 1% fat
  • Deliciously creamy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 72g
  • A source of protein
  • A source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Whey Powder (from Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Natural Flavourings (contain Milk), Dried Broccoli (6%), Chicory Fibre, Palm Oil, Pea Protein, Dried Potato, Onion Powder, Cheese Powder (3%) (from Milk) (of which 50% is Stilton®), Salt, Garlic Powder, Milk Proteins, Ground Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before End: see top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Make-Up Instructions
  • 1 Empty the contents of one sachet into a cup or mug
  • 2 Add 200ml of Boiling water and stir well.
  • 3 Leave to stand for 1 minute.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 sachets

Name and address

Return to

  • Symington's Ltd,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.
  • Visit our website at www.mugshot.co.uk

Net Contents

72g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml (as consumed)Per Sachet (as consumed)
Energy 172kJ / 41kcal386kJ / 92kcal
Fat 0.8g1.7g
of which saturates 0.4g0.9g
Carbohydrate 6.0g13.5g
of which sugars 1.4g3.2g
Fibre 1.3g2.9g
Protein 1.9g4.2g
Salt 0.42g0.95g
Each sachet provides one serving of approximately 224ml when made up as per instructions--
This pack contains 3 sachets--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

