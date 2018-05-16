Veet Wax Stripes Sensitive Skin 30 Stripes

Product Description
- Soothing with Almond Oil and Cornflower Scent
- Our gel formula with Easy-Gel™
- Flows around and actively grips the shortest hairs*, not the skin.
- * 1.5mm
- Removes the hairs from the root, for up to 28 days of smoothness.
- So it gives confidence to achieve great 1st time results, even for those inexperienced with wax strips. Enjoy the pleasant gel texture on the skin, delightful aroma and beautiful colour. The strip is designed to allow ideal usage on small and delicate areas like bikini and underarms.
- Specially formulated with Almond Oil and Cornflower scent known for their benefits on Sensitive Skin.
Information
Ingredients
Wax Strips: Hydrogenated Styrene/Methyl Styrene/Indene Copolymer, Paraffinum Liquidum, Silica, Polyethylene, Parfum, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, CI 77891, CI 77007, Wipes: Paraffinum Liquidum, Hexyldecyl Stearate, Parfum, Tocopheryl Acetate, Limonene
Storage
Store any remaining strips in a cool, dry place.Best used before the end of: Please see bottom of the pack
Warnings
- PRECAUTIONS
- Retain outer pack. Read and follow all precautions and directions before use.
- Suitable for use on the underarms and bikini line.
- NOT SUITABLE for use on head, face, eyes, nose, ears, around the anus, genitals and nipples or any other body parts.
- Do not use on varicose veins, scars, moles, spotty, broken, irritated, sunburnt skin or on skin that has had an adverse reaction to waxes in the past. Always leave 72 hours between hair removal sessions.
- Check with your doctor before using if you are on any medication which can affect the skin or if you suffer from any skin related disorder.
- Waxing is not suitable for the elderly, diabetics or people taking oral retinoids.
- If you have not waxed before we recommend starting by removing hair from the legs. Only when you have experience then progress to the sensitive areas of underarms and bikini line.
- Before use, make sure your skin is dry, non-irritated, and free of creams, oils or deodorant.
- Before every use, TEST YOUR SKIN REACTION by applying and removing the product to a small part of the area you wish to treat, following the directions for use. If after 24 HOURS there is no adverse reaction, continue to use.
- If you experience any smarting/tingling during use, remove the product immediately using the back of a used strip, Perfect Finish wipe or baby oil and then rinse thoroughly with cold water. If a burning sensation persists, seek medical advice.
- Do not wax over the same area more than once.
- Skin may be more sensitive for a short time after use, so avoid scratching.
- After use we recommend waiting 24 hours before using any perfumed product, using artificial tanning equipment, swimming or sunbathing.
- If you run out of Perfect Finish wipes, you can use baby oil. Don't use water, soap or alcohol to remove the wax.
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
- In case of ingestion, seek medical advice immediately and show outer pack.
- Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of water and seek medical advice.
- Waxing is suitable for pregnant women but may cause bruising.
Net Contents
30 x Wax Strips
Safety information
