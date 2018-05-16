Product Description
- SMA Little Steps Follow On Milk 6 Months+ 200ml
- Stage 2 6+ months
- LITTLE STEPS® Follow-on Milk is designed for babies from 6 months onwards to complement the weaning diet and to help ensure they get a good nutritional foundation in life.
- LITTLE STEPS® Follow-on Milk is enriched with Iron to help support normal cognitive development. It also contains Calcium and Vitamin D for the normal growth and development of bones. Vitamin D also contributes to the normal function of the immune system in children.
- YOUR BABY IS ON AN INCREDIBLE JOURNEY.
- Every day your baby is growing, learning, doing something new and overcoming little challenges. Help set your baby on the right track towards a bright future with LITTLE STEPS®.
- To Complement the Weaning Diet
- Enriched with Iron, Calcium & Vitamin D
- Halal certified
- Pack size: 200ML
- Enriched with Iron to help support normal cognitive development
- It also contains Calcium and Vitamin D for the normal growth and development of bones
- Vitamin D also contributes to the normal function of the immune system in children
Information
Ingredients
Water, Skimmed Milk, Whey Permeate (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Maltodextrin, Calcium Citrate Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Fish Oil (DHA), Potassium Citrate, Sodium Citrate, Vitamin C, Calcium Chloride, L-Isoleucine, Magnesium Citrate, L-Tryptophan, Ferrous Sulphate, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Sodium Selenate, Vitamin K, Vitamin D, Biotin, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya
Storage
Before opening store in a cool dry place (4-25°C) away from direct light.For best before end see top of carton. Do not freeze.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Guide from 6+ Months
- All babies are different but try to ensure that from 6 months to 1 year your baby has 500 - 600 ml of Little Steps® Follow-on Milk per day, either as a drink, on cereals or mixed with food.
- Preparing Your Baby's Feed
- Failure to follow instructions on preparation and storage may make your baby ill.
- 1 Wash hands well. Wash and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturer's instructions.
- 2 If carton is damaged in any way, do not use. Shake carton well and unscrew cap. Pour desired amount into a sterilised beaker/bottle and place a lid on the beaker, or teat and cap on the bottle. Replace plastic cap on carton.
- 3 Little Steps® Follow-on Milk can be fed at room temperature. If required to heat, stand filled beaker/bottle in warm water, do not immerse the lid/teat.
- 4 Before feeding shake the beaker/bottle well. If warmed, test temperature by shaking a few drops onto the inside of your wrist - milk should be lukewarm.
- Important feeding information
- - Check best before date.
- - Once open, reseal carton and store only in the fridge (5°c or below) for up to 24 hours
- - For hygienic reasons, discard unfinished feed in the beaker/bottle as soon as possible, and always within 1 hour
- - For older babies, ready to use formulae can be poured over cereals and mixed with food
- - Do not alter or add to formulae unless medically directed
- - Do not warm feeds in microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding
- - Remember, cows' milk should not be used as a drink during the first year
Warnings
- IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. LITTLE STEPS® Follow-on Milk is only suitable for babies over 6 months as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a substitute for breast milk during the first 6 months. The decision to start weaning or to use this product before 6 months, should be made only on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist, based on baby's individual needs. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Never leave your baby alone during feeding as there is a risk they might choke.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Energy
|281 kJ (67 kcal)
|Fat
|3.2 g
|(of which, saturates
|0.3 g
|of which, unsaturates
|2.6 g)
|Carbohydrate
|8 g
|(of which, sugars
|5.4 g
|of which, lactose
|5.3 g)
|Protein
|1.5 g
|Vitamin A
|54 µg
|Vitamin D
|1.7 µg
|Vitamin E
|1.7 mg
|Vitamin K
|5 µg
|Vitamin C
|13 mg
|Thiamin
|0.08 mg
|Riboflavin
|0.12 mg
|Niacin
|0.57 mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.05 mg
|Folate
|21 µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.2 µg
|Biotin
|2 µg
|Pantothenic Acid
|0.53 mg
|Sodium
|28 mg
|Potassium
|91 mg
|Chloride
|58 mg
|Calcium
|74 mg
|Phosphorus
|46 mg
|Magnesium
|6.8 mg
|Iron
|0.74 mg
|Zinc
|0.54 mg
|Copper
|0.06 mg
|Manganese
|0.02 mg
|Fluoride
|<0.01 mg
|Selenium
|3.7 µg
|Iodine
|18 µg
|α-linolenic Acid (ALA)†
|42 mg
|Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)††
|17 mg
|Linoleic acid (LA)†
|500 mg
|Vitamins:
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|Others:
|-
|Omega 3:
|-
|Omega 6:
|-
|† beneficial effect of essential fatty acids is obtained with a daily intake of 10 g of linoleic acid and 2 g of α-linolenic acid
|-
|†† LCP = Long Chain Polyunsaturate
|-
Safety information
