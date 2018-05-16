Youngs Admirals Pie 300g
- Energy1219kJ 290kcal15%
- Fat10.4g15%
- Saturates4.9g25%
- Sugars5.4g6%
- Salt1.6g27%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 457kJ / 109kcal
- Pieces of Alaska pollock fillet in a butter sauce, topped with partially reconstituted mashed potato and cheddar cheese
- Fish fillet pieces in a creamy butter sauce, topped with mash & cheddar, cheese
- PF3450
- Box - Recycle
- Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Fish for life® - responsibly sourced
- 290 calories per pie
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 300G
Ingredients
Partially Reconstituted Dried Potato (44%), Water, Alaska Pollock (Fish) (15%), Butter (Milk) (2%), Red Cheddar Cheese (2%) [Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Colour: Annatto; Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Milk Proteins, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Cream (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Seasoning [Salt, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin B1)), Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Yeast Extract, White Pepper, Sunflower Oil], Dextrose, Salt, Parsley, Potato Starch, Flavourings, Colours: Capsanthin, Curcumin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below Do not re-freeze once defrosted
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Our Admiral's Pie is best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 190°C/Gas 7
Pre-heat the oven & remove outer packaging and film lid.
Cook in the middle of the oven on a baking tray for 35 mins.
Serve with your favourite sides.
Produce of
Made in the UK with Alaska Pollock
Number of uses
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Name and address
Return to
- Here to help!
- Visit us at...www.youngsseafood.co.uk for FAQ's
- Email us at...care@youngsseafood.co.uk
- Call us at...0800 496 8647
- Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304
- Write to us at...
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g oven baked contains
|Each pie oven baked contains
|Energy
|457kJ / 109kcal
|1219kJ / 290kcal
|Fat
|3.9g
|10.4g
|(of which saturates)
|1.8g
|4.9g
|Carbohydrate
|13.6g
|36.3g
|(of which sugars)
|2.0g
|5.4g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|2.1g
|Protein
|4.4g
|11.7g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.6g
Safety information
