By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Youngs Admirals Pie 300g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Youngs Admirals Pie 300g
£ 1.50
£5.00/kg

New

Each pie oven baked contains
  • Energy1219kJ 290kcal
    15%
  • Fat10.4g
    15%
  • Saturates4.9g
    25%
  • Sugars5.4g
    6%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 457kJ / 109kcal

Product Description

  • Pieces of Alaska pollock fillet in a butter sauce, topped with partially reconstituted mashed potato and cheddar cheese
  • Fish fillet pieces in a creamy butter sauce, topped with mash & cheddar, cheese
  • PF3450
  • Box - Recycle
  • Tray - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • Fish for life® - responsibly sourced
  • 290 calories per pie
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Partially Reconstituted Dried Potato (44%), Water, Alaska Pollock (Fish) (15%), Butter (Milk) (2%), Red Cheddar Cheese (2%) [Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Colour: Annatto; Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Milk Proteins, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Cream (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Seasoning [Salt, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin B1)), Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Yeast Extract, White Pepper, Sunflower Oil], Dextrose, Salt, Parsley, Potato Starch, Flavourings, Colours: Capsanthin, Curcumin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below Do not re-freeze once defrosted

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Our Admiral's Pie is best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 190°C/Gas 7
Pre-heat the oven & remove outer packaging and film lid.
Cook in the middle of the oven on a baking tray for 35 mins.
Serve with your favourite sides.

Produce of

Made in the UK with Alaska Pollock

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Return to

  • Here to help!
  • Visit us at...www.youngsseafood.co.uk for FAQ's
  • Email us at...care@youngsseafood.co.uk
  • Call us at...0800 496 8647
  • Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304
  • Write to us at...
  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g oven baked containsEach pie oven baked contains
Energy 457kJ / 109kcal1219kJ / 290kcal
Fat 3.9g10.4g
(of which saturates)1.8g4.9g
Carbohydrate 13.6g36.3g
(of which sugars)2.0g5.4g
Fibre 0.8g2.1g
Protein 4.4g11.7g
Salt 0.6g1.6g
Pack contains 1 serving--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Ripe Bananas 5 Pack

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.89
£0.18/each

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here