Nivea Micellair Exfoliating Face Wash

Nivea Micellair Exfoliating Face Wash
£ 5.00
£4.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Nivea Micellair Exfoliating F/Wash 125ml
  • NIVEA MicellAIR® Professional Exfoliating Face Wash with mild lactic acid gently cleanses removing sebum and impurities without drying out your skin. Boosted with Lactic Acid and natural origin exfoliants the gentle formula exfoliates and refines the appearance of pores - for perfectly smooth radiant and glowing skin. For daily usage and suitable for sensitive skin.
  • Skin compatibility dermatologically approved.
  • Gently cleanses, removes sebum and impurities
  • Gently exfoliates and refines the appearance of pores
  • Daily use for perfectly smooth glowing skin
  • Pack size: 125ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Coco-Glucoside, Coco-Betaine, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Lactic Acid, Cellulose, Sodium Chloride, Polyquaternium-10, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Benzophenone-4, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Tube. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

Net Contents

125ml ℮

