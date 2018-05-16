Nivea Micellair Exfoliating Face Wash

Product Description
- Nivea Micellair Exfoliating F/Wash 125ml
- NIVEA MicellAIR® Professional Exfoliating Face Wash with mild lactic acid gently cleanses removing sebum and impurities without drying out your skin. Boosted with Lactic Acid and natural origin exfoliants the gentle formula exfoliates and refines the appearance of pores - for perfectly smooth radiant and glowing skin. For daily usage and suitable for sensitive skin.
- Skin compatibility dermatologically approved.
- Gently cleanses, removes sebum and impurities
- Gently exfoliates and refines the appearance of pores
- Daily use for perfectly smooth glowing skin
- Pack size: 125ML
Aqua, Coco-Glucoside, Coco-Betaine, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Lactic Acid, Cellulose, Sodium Chloride, Polyquaternium-10, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Benzophenone-4, Parfum
Made in Germany
Tube. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
- Trinity Central
- Trinity Park
- Bickenhill Lane
- Birmingham
- B37 7ES
125ml ℮
