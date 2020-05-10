Tommee Tippee Electric Breast Pump

A good pump
I’ve been using this pump for about a month, it super easy to use and it also assembles easily. All washable parts are dishwasher safe. The biggest drawback of the pump is it doesn’t stay charged for long. 1 full use of 30 minutes will pretty much drain the full battery. I have also noticed in 4 weeks, the battery life has gotten worse, on a full battery I can only get 12 minutes if pumping time until it’s at 1 bar on the battery.
Love it.
I absolutely love the pump it’s self but I’ve had on on charge for nearly two hours and it’s still only saying one bar..
Super pump
This so honestly one of the best pumps I’ve used! It’s simple to use and self explanatory. The flange is comfortable on the breast providing a better expressing experience. The suction is great, I express quite a lot using this pump. It’s small and discreet and Hamm doesn’t have much sound to it at all! I reccomend this pump! For the cost it’s such a great pump compared to others that can me 4 times the price [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect
Literally does what it says on the box. Can set the massage and express levels to whatever is comfortable for you, super quiet so no one would even know you were pumping and wireless too once charged up for around 60 minutes. Would highly recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic device
I recently just got this it’s come in so handy easy to understand and great to use easy durable and easy to clean soft pump I’m very pleased with this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Absolutely amazing
This is a great product, easy to use and clean. We had a single manual pump to begin with and this product clawed back hours of sleep which made it worth the money for that alone. But I attribute a good portion of our success breastfeeding to this product, allowing us to express when our baby was struggling to latch. It felt surreal- pain free and extremely comfortable pumping, quiet, expresses out more milk than the pump I previously used and in much less time. I could literally sleep off pumping. That’s how good it is. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tommee tippee breast pump
Really happy with this. So quiet and easy to use. I had used a different brand previously and this is so much more comfortable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]