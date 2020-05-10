By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tommee Tippee Electric Breast Pump

4.5(7)Write a review
Tommee Tippee Electric Breast Pump
£ 135.00
£135.00/each
  • About the Made for Me electric breast pump
  • It's powered by a lightweight, slimline USB rechargeable power unit so you can use it wherever you need to. No need to plug it in once your unit is charged so truly cord free and lasts over 60 minutes
  • Your Made for Me electric breast pump has a soft, cushioned silicone cup that's gentle on your breasts
  • Choose the massage and express settings and levels that are most comfortable for you to stimulate flow and express your breast milk
  • It's quiet and discreet enough to use anywhere but powerful enough to help you express efficiently. Use the LED timer to keep track of your expressing time
  • The hygienic closed system makes sure every precious drop of your breast milk is collected with no backflow
  • Mum, you're one of a kind.
  • Treat yourself like the true wonder you are and let us support you through your unique breastfeeding experience with the Made for Me range from Tommee Tippee.
  • There are breast pumps to help you express your way. Nipple cream to soothe your breasts between feeds. And super absorbent disposable breast pads to prevent leaks and keep you feeling dry all day and all night.
  • Lab tested - significantly quieter than the leading electric pump available
  • Cushioned silicone cup
  • USB rechargeable
  • Multi massage & express modes
  • Lightweight, portable & efficient
  • It's all okay
  • Every mum is different. You may produce a little milk, or flow freely.
  • Do what's comfortable for you
  • More suction doesn't always mean more milk.
  • Tommee Tippee helping you Parent On®
  • Mayborn (UK) Limited retains all intellectual property rights to this product.
  • Bottle complies with EN 14350.
  • Materials listing: Electric Breast Pump: PP, Silicone and ABS. Bottle: PP and Silicone.
  • Green Dot
  • Tommee Tippee is a registered trademark.
  • Copyright© Mayborn (UK) Limited 2019.
  • Express yourself how and where you choose
  • Truly portable & mighty quiet
  • BPA, BPS free
  • Lightweight, portable & efficient

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use
  • Get comfortable
  • Sit or stand, it's up to you. Hold the soft silicone cup over your breast.
  • Relax
  • The soft, silicone cup creates a comfortable seal around your breast.
  • Massage
  • In massage mode, the pump mimics the way your baby latches to your nipple to stimulate milk flow.
  • Express
  • Use express mode for regular and prolonged pumping action to collect your milk. Remember it's not a race.
  • Your way
  • Use the setting and level that feels most comfortable for you.
  • Important instructions and contact details included inside this pack. Please read and retain for future reference.
  • Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature bottles are only suitable for use with Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature teats.

Name and address

  • Mayborn (UK) Limited,
  • Balliol Business Park,
  • Newcastle Upon Tyne,
  • NE12 8EW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Any questions?
  • Visit our website
  • tommeetippee.com
7 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

A good pump

2 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

I’ve been using this pump for about a month, it super easy to use and it also assembles easily. All washable parts are dishwasher safe. The biggest drawback of the pump is it doesn’t stay charged for long. 1 full use of 30 minutes will pretty much drain the full battery. I have also noticed in 4 weeks, the battery life has gotten worse, on a full battery I can only get 12 minutes if pumping time until it’s at 1 bar on the battery.

Love it.

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

I absolutely love the pump it’s self but I’ve had on on charge for nearly two hours and it’s still only saying one bar..

Super pump

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

This so honestly one of the best pumps I’ve used! It’s simple to use and self explanatory. The flange is comfortable on the breast providing a better expressing experience. The suction is great, I express quite a lot using this pump. It’s small and discreet and Hamm doesn’t have much sound to it at all! I reccomend this pump! For the cost it’s such a great pump compared to others that can me 4 times the price [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

Literally does what it says on the box. Can set the massage and express levels to whatever is comfortable for you, super quiet so no one would even know you were pumping and wireless too once charged up for around 60 minutes. Would highly recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic device

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

I recently just got this it’s come in so handy easy to understand and great to use easy durable and easy to clean soft pump I’m very pleased with this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely amazing

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

This is a great product, easy to use and clean. We had a single manual pump to begin with and this product clawed back hours of sleep which made it worth the money for that alone. But I attribute a good portion of our success breastfeeding to this product, allowing us to express when our baby was struggling to latch. It felt surreal- pain free and extremely comfortable pumping, quiet, expresses out more milk than the pump I previously used and in much less time. I could literally sleep off pumping. That’s how good it is. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tommee tippee breast pump

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

Really happy with this. So quiet and easy to use. I had used a different brand previously and this is so much more comfortable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

