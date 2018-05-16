By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Pearl Egg 300G

Tesco Finest Pearl Egg 300G
£ 10.00
£3.34/100g
Per 30g
  • Energy707kJ 170kcal
    9%
  • Fat11.1g
    16%
  • Saturates6.8g
    34%
  • Sugars14.9g
    17%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2358kJ / 566kcal

Product Description

  • Belgian milk, white and dark chocolate with caramel and freeze-dried raspberry inclusions, decorated with gold shimmer and chocolate flakes.
  • A caramel flavoured Belgian chocolate egg cocooned within two indulgent half shells.
  • Three layers of Easter indulgence each more sublime than the last. Why choose one Easter egg when you can choose three? A caramel flavoured Belgian chocolate egg cocooned within two indulgent half shells.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (56%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], White Chocolate (38%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Dark Chocolate (0.9%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Raspberry Powder, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Butter (Milk), Cream (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Salt, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide).

Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 33% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum. Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 53% minimum. White Chocolate contains: Milk Solids 22% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy2358kJ / 566kcal707kJ / 170kcal
Fat36.9g11.1g
Saturates22.6g6.8g
Carbohydrate50.1g15.0g
Sugars49.5g14.9g
Fibre4.2g1.3g
Protein6.3g1.9g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

