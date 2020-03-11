Bulldog Energising Moisturiser 100Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Energising Moisturiser
- Man's Best Friend
- All our products are purpose built for men and contain amazing natural ingredients.
- This refreshing moisturiser contains rice, algae and maize. Specially formulated to hydrate skin, leaving it feeling cool and more comfortable without being sticky or greasy.
- Be loyal to your skin. Our products never contain artificial colours, synthetic fragrances, or ingredients from animal sources.
- With natural ingredients
- Rice, algae, maize
- 50% plastic from sugarcane
- Cruelty-free International
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Phytic Acid (Rice), Sodium Polyacrylate, Benzoic Acid, Caulerpa Lentillifera (Algae) Extract, Glycogen (Maize), Parfum (Fragrance)*, Dehydroacetic Acid, Limonene, Sodium Benzoate, Citral, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, *A blend of Natural Ingredients
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Use morning and night. Apply evenly to face and neck after cleansing.
Name and address
- Bulldog Skincare,
- London,
- W10 5AD,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
100ml ℮
